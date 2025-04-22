Menu Explore
HC slams airlines over wheelchair shortage at Mumbai airport; calls for heavy penalties

ByKaruna Nidhi
Apr 22, 2025 08:14 AM IST

A division bench comprising Justice Girish S Kulkarni and Justice Advait Sethna was hearing two separate petitions—one filed by a 50-year-old woman suffering from arthritis, and another by a 53-year-old man—both highlighting the serious difficulties they faced due to the lack of wheelchair support at the international airport

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday strongly criticised the shortage of wheelchair assistance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), calling it a matter of “human dignity” and suggesting that heavy penalties be imposed on airlines failing to provide adequate facilities.

Mumbai, India - April 27, 2023: Indians evacuated under operation Kaveri from conflict-ridden Sudan, arrive at Mumbai International Airport, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
A division bench comprising Justice Girish S Kulkarni and Justice Advait Sethna was hearing two separate petitions—one filed by a 50-year-old woman suffering from arthritis, and another by a 53-year-old man—both highlighting the serious difficulties they faced due to the lack of wheelchair support at the international airport.

The woman, who travelled to Colombo with her 80-year-old mother in September 2023, said she experienced severe discomfort when only one wheelchair was provided for both of them. The other petitioner raised broader concerns about the chronic shortage of mobility assistance at the busy airport.

In response to the petitions, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) pointed to factors such as overbooking contributing to the scarcity. The court, however, rejected this justification outright.

“We are concerned about human lives. Nobody should suffer. What is required is sensitivity from the airport management and all airlines,” the bench said. “We want the highest international standards to be implemented in India. Overbooking wheelchairs is unfathomable.”

Senior advocate Zal Andhyarujina, appearing for Air India, assured the court that steps would be taken to ensure wheelchair availability.

The bench stressed that senior citizens and persons with disabilities are particularly vulnerable, especially during flight delays. It noted that the issue affects thousands of passengers across India every day and called for immediate systemic reform.

“The facilities must be available before time. Authorities need to adopt preventive measures rather than react to each crisis,” the court said.

The judges suggested that the DGCA consider imposing substantial penalties on airlines that fail to comply and proposed the formation of an expert committee to review the situation and submit recommendations to the airport authorities.

“India can set an example in this regard,” the bench remarked. “Airlines should not wait for regulation but must act with spontaneity and compassion.”

The matter will be heard further on Tuesday.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
