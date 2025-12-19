HC, three magistrate courts receive hoax bomb threats

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court and three magistrate courts in the city were evacuated on Thursday after authorities received emails claiming that powerful bombs had been planted in the premises. The police and the bomb squad conducted a thorough search and declared the threats a hoax. The high court in Fort and the magistrate courts at Esplanade, Andheri and Bandra received threat mails on Thursday morning (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

According to the police, the high court in Fort and the magistrate courts at Esplanade, Andheri and Bandra received threat mails on Thursday morning, following which teams from the Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad rushed to the locations, evacuated the buildings and conducted extensive searches.

The threat email claimed it was part of a “Pakistan ISI-DMK Plan” and alleged that RDX-laden improvised explosive devices had been planted in the courts, specifically targeting judges’ chambers. “4 RDX IEDs to blast soon in your court, specifically Judge Chambers. Evacuate all by 2 pm,” the email stated.

After thorough inspection of the courts’ premises, the police declared the mail as a hoax. “Proceedings at the Bombay High Court were suspended until 3 pm after the entire court complex was evacuated around 1.15 pm,” said a police officer.

The email also mentioned, “Mustafa Ali Syed, a representative of Pakistan’s ISI is being held in Puzhal. His real identity is known to A Arun IPS (Honey trapped by ISI and MSS China). We want 29, 5th Trust Cross Street renamed as Periyar-Ambedkar Street.”