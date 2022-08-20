HC to seek BMC commissioner’s response on illegal hoardings
The state, however, assured the court that measures were put in place to curb the menace and special drives were initiated to address the issues.
Mumbai: After being informed of a news report claiming that the municipal commissioner allegedly asked officers to refrain from removing hoardings bearing the photo of chief minister Eknath Shinde, the Bombay high court directed the intervenor to put the same on record so that it may seek a response from the concerned authorities.
The intervenor further pointed out that though the HC had passed numerous orders to curb the illegal hoarding menace across the city and other parts of the state in the past three months, individuals kept putting up hoardings at the behest of political parties, especially during the festive season.
The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik while hearing the suo motu public interest litigation against the illegal hoardings and the failure of civic and state authorities to curb the same was informed by advocate Manoj Shirsat for the intervenor that with the commencement of the festive season, illegal hoardings had been put up.
Shirsat also referred to a news report wherein BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal allegedly restrained his officers from removing congratulatory banners put up for chief minister Eknath Shinde and said that such an approach by the authorities was defeating the purpose of the PIL.
Advocate Uday Warunjikar for a petitioner, who filed a contempt petition against some persons for putting up illegal hoardings in Satara despite a court order restraining political parties from allowing members to do so, submitted that until the state put in place a proper strategy and system, political parties would continue violating the HC orders.
Another advocate submitted that even on Friday during the Janmashtami celebrations, numerous political parties had posted illegal banners and posters pertaining to the dahi handis organised by them in a clear violation of the HC order.
However, additional government pleader Bhupesh Samant for the state informed the bench that a multi-pronged approach had been adopted and certain suggestions were also mooted to curb the illegal hoarding menace. He submitted that a drive had been undertaken between August 5-13 and thousands of banners had been removed and some persons responsible for putting them up had been booked as well. He also submitted a report prepared by a judicial officer which enumerated details of the drive and measures being adopted to stop illegal hoardings.
He further submitted that the state was also in the process of implementing some suggestions like creating an application with real-time information on illegal hoardings to enable the police and civic officials to take action immediately, outsourcing the work of removing illegal hoardings and empowering the police and civic officials to impose instant fines on persons putting up illegal hoardings.
After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the intervenor to put his claims about the BMC Commissioner on record so that the authorities could be asked to respond and also sought information about action taken against violators and posted the PIL for hearing on September 12.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Sunshine and Shock-Horror
A ray of sunshine emerged this week when corporate legend Ratan Tata (ably supported by the thirty-year-old mop-headed, bright-as-a-spark general manager of his office, Shantanu Naidu) unveiled Goodfellows, India's first companionship start-up for elders. The elderly by offering their wisdom and equanimity culled from life's experiences and the young with their enthusiasm and energy, can enhance each other's lives in a myriad of different ways. Tata had stated poignantly in his speech at the launch.
-
AO Hume’s picture in Etawah college triggers row
A picture of AO Hume, founder of the Congress and former collector of Etawah, in Sanatan Dharm Inter College of the district, has triggered a controversy. Raising the issue, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked the college management to consider removal of this picture. The party's state working committee member Dr Ramakant Mishra said the picture was a grim reminder of colonial rule and its oppression. The college building was constructed at Hume's behest.
-
Most swine flu deaths in 41-70 age group: health department
Of the 49 swine flu deaths reported in Maharashtra this year, maximum is in the age group of 41 to 70 years, 30 per cent patients suffered from hypertension and 28 per cent had diabetes, as per the data given by the state health department The deaths include 32 in 41-70 age group, eight (21-40 age group), eight (71-90 age group) and one from one to 10 age group.
-
NCC training centre in Gorakhpur soon
Lucknow: A training centre of National Cadet Corps will be opened in Gorakhpur soon. Reviewing the development projects in a meeting with the officers in Gorakhpur on Thursday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to acquire 10 acres of land to set up the NCC training centre. A delegation of NCC officers met him and drew his attention towards the establishment of an NCC training centre in the district.
-
Police constable, 3 others booked for raping woman
Palghar: Four men, including a Mumbai police constable, have been booked on charges of kidnapping, raping and extortion based on a complaint filed by a woman. Police officers confirmed that one of the accused, identified as Rajratan Kale, was a constable at a Mumbai police station. However, no one has been arrested so far. While she was waiting for an autorickshaw, the woman said she was forced into a car by police constable Kale.
