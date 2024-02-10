HC urges awards committee to re-consider Pro-Kabaddi player’s application for award

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday urged the Award Committee of the Shiva Chatrapati Rajya Krida Puraskar to reconsider the application of former Pro Kabaddi player, Viraj Landge, for eligibility for the prestigious sports award which is honoured annually to the players by the state government. Landge, a seasoned national Kabaddi player, boasts a rich history in the sport, having participated in three seasons of the Pro-Kabaddi league. HT Image

30-year-old Landge’s journey in Kabaddi began in his teenage years in 2003. He has been a prominent figure in national competitions since 2009 and even made his mark on the international stage in 2011. With three national Kabaddi competitions under his belt, including a gold medal win, Landge’s credentials speak volumes of his dedication and prowess in the sport.

Despite his impressive track record, Landge was dismayed to find his name omitted from the list of awardees announced in December 2022. He alleged arbitrary actions by the award committee, citing a previous recipient of the puraskar in 2019-20, who failed to meet the required eligibility criteria. This recipient had participated in only two national competitions, falling short of the mandated minimum of three.

In response to Landge’s grievances, the high court took cognizance of the matter in 2023, and a bench found merit in his arguments, subsequently overturning the committee’s decision and remanding the matter for reconsideration. However, despite the court’s directive, the committee dismissed Landge’s application without due consideration of its merits, prompting him to approach the court once again for a redress.

On Wednesday, a division bench of justice GS Kulkarni and justice Firdosh P Pooniwalla reiterated the importance of fairness, transparency, and non-discrimination in the awarding of benefits under government policy. Emphasising adherence to established legal principles, including the doctrine of equality, the court stressed the imperative of rectifying any instances of awards being granted illegally or contrary to policy.

Ahead of the scheduled award ceremony on February 19th, 2024, the court has granted the committee another opportunity to review Landage’s application during its meeting on February 12th-13th, 2024.