Heavy rains inundate fields, homes in Marathwada, 4 dead

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Marathwada on Sunday, leading to a flood-like situation in the region known for frequent droughts and farm suicides. Preliminary reports indicate at least four persons and 88 cattle drowned in the swirling waters, which also damaged 135 houses and kharif crops like cotton, soybean, maize and tur (pigeon pea) spread over thousands of acres. With rains continuing on Monday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed the situation in the evening and ordered the administration to start the assessment of crop damage due to floods immediately. Several residential areas in Hingoli were flooded on Monday

According to data released by the divisional commissioner’s office, Marathwada, nearly half of the region’s eight districts and 483 revenue circles received over 100mm rainfall over the 24 hours ending 10am on Monday, leading to an increase in water level in major rivers and rivulets including Godavari, Purna, Dudhana and Shivana. Normal life was disrupted in several districts, as villages were cut off from main roads and district headquarters and flood waters inundated residential areas.

Teams of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) were deployed for rescue work in Hingoli and Nanded districts. In Hingoli, 23 people who trapped in flood waters were rescued by the local administration while 100 others were shifted to safe locations. In Mantha tehsil of Jalna district, over 100 people were shifted to a secure location after the Ramtirth river breached the warning level. At Manvat in Parbhani, around 25 people were relocated as water entered their homes. In many places, political leaders were seen helping people relocate to safer places.

For Monday, the meteorological department had issued a red alert for Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli; orange alert for Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna and Beed; and yellow alert for Latur and Dharashiv districts. Most districts continued to receive moderate to heavy rainfall through the day, leading to the submergence of farmlands across large swathes.

“Hingoli, Jalna, Parbhani and other areas have been receiving heavy rainfall since yesterday. So it will take another day for a primary assessment of crop damage,” deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Nana Patole slammed the Mahayuti government for ignoring the plight of the people in Marathwada, saying, “Marathwada has been hit by heavy rains and thousands of people are suffering. Farms and residential areas are underwater. But leaders of Mahayuti are busy with events,” said Patole.

The government must provide immediate relief to Marathwada residents, he said.