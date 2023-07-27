Held in Gujarat for murder, FSL, Nashik employee booked for forgery

MUMBAI: After an employee of the state-run forensic laboratory in Nashik went missing last September, the search for him ended with the police finding out that he had been arrested for murder in Gujarat.

A probe revealed that all the documents the employee had provided to the laboratory were forged. A cheating and forgery case has been registered against the accused by the Vakola police on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Rahul Pawar, deputy director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Nashik, the accused Vijaykumar Solanki had been working with the organisation as a clerk since 2005.

Solanki stopped reporting to work without any intimation in September 2022. When he did not return even after a couple of weeks of absence, a concerned the then deputy director of the FSL approached the police.

“We then learnt that Solanki had been arrested by the police in Godhra, Gujarat, in connection with a murder that took place in 2003,” Pawar told the police.

“As the crime happened close to the joining date of Solanki, the then deputy director initiated an enquiry into the clerk and all the documents he had submitted during the recruitment process were examined,” Pawar told the police.

The class nine marksheet, the school leaving certificate and the character certificate from the police that Solanki had provided were found to be forged.

“The serial number on the school leaving certificate that Solanki submitted was issued on another student’s name according to the school records. The roll number on the marksheet was 44 even though the school said there were only 39 students in the class that year, “ Pawar said in his complaint.

“The character certificate issued in April 2005 and signed by the superintendent of police of Mahelol village was also fake,” added Pawar.

“We have booked the accused for cheating and forgery under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code. He is currently in the custody of Gujarat police so we will have to wait for some time to get his custody,” said an officer from the Vakola police.