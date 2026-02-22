MUMBAI: A 30-year-old history-sheeter was stabbed and stoned to death by seven to eight members of a rival group in Nalasopara on Friday night in what police described as a premeditated murder. History-sheeter killed in attack over old enmity in Nalasopara

The deceased, Shubham Mishra, a resident of Vaishnavi Heritage in Gala Nagar, Nalasopara East, was allegedly attacked near the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Nalasopara West around 11:30pm. Police have arrested one accused, and a search is underway for the remaining suspects.

According to the police, Mishra had multiple criminal cases registered against him and had recently returned to the area after serving a sentence and a period of externment.

On Friday night, he was drinking at a bar in Nalasopara East with friends when he got into an argument with Roshan Singh, against whom he had earlier filed a complaint.

Later that night, a rival group member, Tinkal Mishra, allegedly called him to meet near the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple. According to the police, the rival group had conspired to kill Mishra as soon as he reached the spot.

Mishra and his friend, Ankit Pandey, reached the meeting point in an autorickshaw. Shortly after, Roshan Singh and his associates—Jagan Mahendi, Sunil Malusare alias Biksh, Tinkal Mishra and Suraj Kabadiya—arrived on two-wheelers. According to the police, two to three unidentified suspects also arrived at the scene.

Malusare then allegedly stabbed Mishra, while the other accused knocked him to the ground and repeatedly pelted stones at his head and body. The attackers then fled.

Pandey was allegedly unable to help because the attackers overpowered him. After the attack, Pandey took Mishra to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around midnight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Purnima Chougule-Shringi said, “This murder was committed in a planned manner. We have arrested one of the attackers, and the search for the other accused is on.”

A case has been registered at the Nalasopara police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, conspiracy, unlawful assembly, armed assault, and rioting, along with sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.