Holi 2022: Maharashtra govt calls for celebrations sans crowding to keep Covid in check

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for the festival of Holi amid a worrying resurgence of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in various countries, including China and Hong Kong.

The government urged citizens to celebrate the festival of colours without congregating on a large scale, and observe Covid--appropriate behaviour. India has successfully bent its Coronavirus curve, following a fresh surge in mid-January, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

While 'Holika Dahan' is being observed on Thursday, 'Dhulivandan' and 'Rangpanchami' - during which people apply colours on each other - will be celebrated on March 18 and 22, respectively.

“Holi/Shimga is celebrated on a big scale throughout Maharashtra. The festival should possibly be celebrated without crowding and by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour given the coronavirus situation,” news agency PTI quoted the state home department as saying in a circular.

Keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government said Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami should be celebrated in a simple manner to minimise the possible spread of the virus.

The government also advised people against taking 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions to households during the festival. “Local administration should (instead) arrange for darshan (of palkhi) at the local temple,” the statement added.

The local administrations have been asked to ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is not violated at any point.

Maharashtra has seen a significant dip in its Covid-19 tally. A day ago, the state reported 237 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two deaths. Of the total cases, 44 cases were from the capital Mumbai. All the festivals in the state are being celebrated in a low-key manner since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.