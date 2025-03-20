Homemaker, store owner lose 38L to digital arrest fraud

MUMBAI: In two separate cases reported from Andheri, cyber frauds impersonating as CBI and police officers extorted ₹38 lakh from a 58-year-old homemaker and a 60-year-old medical store owner, using the ‘digital arrest’ modus operandi. (Shutterstock)

The police said the homemaker, from old Nagardas Road in Andheri East, received a call on March 3, with the caller talking about some illegal activities on her phone and the CBI registering a case and started an inquiry. A person in police uniform then interrogated the woman on a WhatsApp video call and coerced her into transferring ₹15 lakh after placing her under ‘digital arrest’.

She was asked to lock herself up in a room of her house and stay on the video call for ‘interrogation’ without letting anyone know about the ‘digital arrest’. The woman broke her FDs to transfer money to the frauds to get out of her predicament.

In the second case, a 60-year-old medical store owner from Pumphouse, Andheri East, received a video call on February 8 where fake police and CBI officers extorted ₹25 lakh from him after saying that his bank account was found linked to a money laundering case. From February 8 to 15, he was placed under ‘digital custody’ on WhatsApp video call, during which he was made to share crucial information about his financial assets.

For both the incidents, FIRs have been registered in West Cyber Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act and further investigations are currently going on.