Hotel manager dragged on car bonnet for 1 km

NAVI MUMBAI: A hotel manager, who reportedly stopped a man from urinating near his establishment, was dragged on the bonnet of a car for nearly one km by a group of four people in Turbhe on Tuesday night. The APMC police have booked the four people under section 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. . HT Image

According to the police, accused Vikas Vasant Gurav, 28, a resident of Ghansoli, visited Manav Bar and Restaurant in Turbhe’s sector 22. After stepping out, he started urinating near a paan shop outside the restaurant and the shopkeeper objected to the act. Hearing the commotion, Ruturaj Shetty, 25, manager of the restaurant came out and opposed Gurav.

Gurav, who had come to the bar and restaurant along with three others, who were in the car parked outside. After a heated argument, Gurav got into the vehicle and his accomplice, who was driving, rammed the car into Shetty.

“Shetty immediately jumped on the bonnet of the car, which the accused drove close to a kilometre. Later, Shetty fell on the side of the road and the car sped away,” senior police inspector Tanvir Shaikh said.

Shetty, who sustained minor injuries, lodged a complaint with the police. The police then captured the photo of Gurav from the CCTV footage and circulated among their informants. “Since Gurav was a local, he was identified and nabbed in Ghansoli,” Shaikh said.

“It was a very scary episode. I could have lost my life, but thankfully I received only minor scratches. The accused seemed to be drunk. No normal person in their senses would do something like this,” Shetty said.

According to police, since the accused was arrested on Thursday, more than 24 hours after the incident, the medical test will not be able to detect if the group was in an inebriated state.

Two other accused have been identified as Ashish Jadhav, 26, of Mankhurd and Hemant Shewale, 30, of Koparkhairane. Another accused is yet to be identified.

The police said that all accused worked as drivers and Shewale was driving the vehicle on the day of the incident.

