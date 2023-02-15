Hotelier booked for assaulting, molesting social media influencer

Mumbai: A 32-year-old anchor and social media influencer was assaulted by a hotelier outside a posh society in the Mahalaxmi area on Sunday. The police have registered a case for voluntarily causing hurt and for assault, and use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and are searching for the accused.

According to the N M Joshi Marg police the 32-year-old well-known social media influencer, actor and anchor who runs her event management company told the police that she had meet one Vipin Kumar Singh, who runs several night clubs in Goa and a hotel in Mumbai, ten days ago at a restaurant on New Link Road in Andheri, as Singh wanted to do an event at Valhalla Cafe on the occasion of Holi.

Late in the night on Sunday, the complainant went to have dinner along with Vipin Kumar Singh and some of his male and female friends at Bastian Club in Bandra. After dinner, they visited a family friend’s house in Lodha Bellissimo apartment in the Mahalaxmi area.

“The accused Vipin, his friends and the complainant were partying at the apartment. After drinking, Vipin started misbehaving with everyone and was asked to leave the apartment. When the complainant tried to relax and talk to him, he asked her to come along with him. When she refused, he left and returned in a short while and slapped her after which she started bleeding,” said a police officer.

“He immediately left after slapping me. However, I went to the parking area to question him about the sudden change in his behaviour. However, in the parking area, he caught me by my hand and twisted it. He started pushing and kicking me due to which I fell down and he even hopped up on me and caught my neck. However, the building’s security guard rushed to the spot after which he fled from the spot,” said the complainant.

“I have suffered an injury to the left ear, nose and abdomen due to the assault,” the woman told HT.

The police said they are searching for the accused, who according to the complainant runs several nightclubs in Goa and a hotel in Mumbai.