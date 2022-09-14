How Bharti Sangoi is helping Sion hospital ride the milk crisis

Mumbai: Bharti Sangoi has been much-revered in the corridors of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) hospital, Sion, for three decades. The 64-year-old social worker is the go-to person for patients in need of medical supplies and those falling short of funds for surgeries or palliative care.

True to her spirit, she is now helping the hospital tide over an acute shortage of milk, with Aarey Dairy discontinuing its supply to all Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals as it is facing scarcity.

“Aarey Dairy informed us in the evening of August 29 about its inability to continue the supply. We immediately called Sangoi for help. She called us back within an hour promising that patients will get milk the next morning,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean, LTMG hospital, one of the four tertiary care hospitals of BMC.

The hospital requires 800 litres of milk every day. Sangoi managed to sponsor 600 litres between August 30 and September 1. There on, she has been providing 300 litres for patients in crucial need every day.

“There are paediatric patients, pregnant women, patients on nasogastric tube (a narrow-bore tube which is passed into the stomach through the nose for nutrition) who need milk. We cannot stop the supply for them. When the hospital called me, I immediately sent messages to all my groups seeking help,” said Sangoi, a Matunga resident.

She managed to gather funds in a short span to sponsor 600 litres of milk. She then told the hospital’s canteen manager to provide the milk. He has since been procuring the supply from a bunch of disparate local vendors. The cost of the daily bulk supply is ₹20,000.

“We initially thought the problem would be resolved in a couple of days but it hasn’t. We are now giving enough milk for patients who require it as a priority,” she said.

Second options

Hospitals like KEM Hospital, in Parel; BYL Nair Hospital, in Mumbai Central; and RN Cooper Hospital, in Vile Parle, along with 16 peripheral and 30 maternity hospitals are managing with local purchase.

“We are paying on a day-to-day basis for our paediatric patients, patients on nasogastric tube, pregnant women etc. Our daily requirement is between 500 and 600 litres. We are looking for donors too,” said Dr Sangeeta Ravat, dean, KEM Hospital.

Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean of RN Cooper Hospital too said the hospital has been purchasing milk for patients in critical care. “We are ordering only 45-50 litres of milk daily,” he said.

Unlike BMC hospitals, state-run Sir JJ Group of Hospitals has been fortunate as Aarey has not cut its supply here. A senior official from the hospital said, “We were informed on August 29 that due to low milk stock, the Worli dairy will supply us instead. They have however restored the supply this week since we are a state-run hospital.”

BMC switches vendors

Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer, BMC, said the civic body is now set to switch to Mahanand Dairy for supply. “The tendering process is on and the supply will begin shortly,” she said.

Ravindra Pawar, CEO Aarey Milk Colony said, “Many government organisations take milk from us as we provide it at a much lower rate compared to the prevalent market rate. We charge ₹39 for a litre against the market rate of ₹50. Our purchase rate is ₹25 for a litre; but private dairies from where we get our product charges between ₹35 and 36. Since our rate does not suit them, many dairies have pulled out. Hence we don’t have enough to process and distribute to our regular customers.”