Human finger in ice cream: FSSAI, FDA inspect manufacturing units

Pune: HT Image

Officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) visited two manufacturing units associated with Yummo Ice Creams after a Mumbai-based doctor filed a police complaint on June 13 saying he found part of a human finger in the ice cream cone he ordered online, officials said on Saturday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The officials visited Yummo’s third-party manufacturing unit in Indapur and its premises in Hadapsar on Friday, where they collected samples and raw materials for tests. “We have five samples from the Hadapsar unit,” said Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA, Pune region.

After the visit, FSSAI issued an improvement notice to Fortune Dairy Industries Pvt Ltd, the third-party manufacturing unit in Indapur, while the FDA will send it to the Hadapsar unit. An improvement notice is sent to a company if it fails to comply with regulations under The Food Safety And Standards Act, 2006. Yummo confirmed that the ice cream was manufactured at Fortune Dairy Industries.

“We have sent samples for laboratory tests, and the police have also sent samples to forensic labs as part of their probe,” a senior FSSAI official said on condition of anonymity.

The Malad police on Wednesday had registered a case against Yummo under sections 272 (adulteration), 273 (sale of noxious food) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint filed by Dr Brendon Ferrao, 26.

A Yummo Ice Cream spokesperson stated, “We received the customer complaint on June 12. Product quality and safety are our highest priority. The customer has filed a police complaint. We have stopped manufacturing at the third-party facility and will extend support to authorities probing the case.