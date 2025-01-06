Human MetaPneumovirus case in Bengaluru poses no concern: Health minister Abitkar

Mumbai: Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar sought to allay fears on Monday after a case of Human MetaPneumovirus (HMPV) was detected in Bengaluru, whilst announcing a Wednesday meeting to review the situation. Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar. (HT PHOTO)

"We have issued directives to all the concerned departments for taking necessary precautions. There is no need to worry even if a case of HMPV was found in Bengaluru," Abitkar said. "The people are expected to follow the directives of the health department and take care of their health," he added.

In response to the HMPV outbreak in China, the Maharashtra government has issued an advisory outlining preventive measures, including the use of napkins and handkerchiefs while sneezing and coughing, and the renewed use of alcohol-based sanitisers.

The directorate of health services explained that HMPV, first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, is a common respiratory virus primarily affecting the upper respiratory tract. The advisory noted that the virus, which becomes active during winter and early summer months, bears similarities to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and influenza.

The advisory emphasised that no cases have been detected in Maharashtra, with the state health department's analysis showing no significant change in respiratory disease cases between 2023 and 2024. "However, as a precautionary measure and to protect people from respiratory diseases, we are issuing an advisory with do's and don'ts and urge the people to follow the same," the advisory stated.

The guidelines recommend that individuals with cough and cold symptoms should avoid public places and handshakes, discontinue repeated use of tissues and handkerchiefs, refrain from spitting in public places, and avoid self-medication. The advisory also stressed the importance of proper ventilation, adequate hydration, and nutritious food consumption to control the spread of the virus.