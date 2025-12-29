MUMBAI: A 38-year-old man from Virar and his sister were arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his wife and attempting to pass it off as an accidental fall in the bathroom. The neighbours told the police that the couple had frequent disputes and that the woman was being harassed by her in-laws. Husband, his sister held for killing wife, staging it as an accident

According to the police, the incident came to light on Friday morning when the husband, Jayantilal Soni, 38, and his sister, Diwali Soni, 37, with the help of their neighbours, rushed the woman, Kalpana Soni, 36, to a nearby hospital, stating that she had slipped in the bathroom while getting ready to visit a temple. The hospital authorities alerted the police after noticing multiple injury marks on her body.

“She was declared dead on arrival. Her body was sent for post-mortem examination, reports of which revealed that Kalpana had died an unnatural death. After our investigation revealed that Jayantilal and Diwali were involved in the murder, we arrested them,” said a police officer.

The police recorded the statements of the couple’s neighbours who said that Diwali had knocked on their door around 8.30 am on Friday, claiming that her sister-in-law had fallen in the bathroom and was bleeding, asking for their help to rush her to a hospital. Kalpana was lying unconscious on the bathroom floor with her saree loosely draped. She was also wearing jewellery and had sindoor on her forehead, the neighbour told the police.

When asked, Jayantilal reportedly told neighbours that Kalpana had fallen around 5 am, but claimed he was asleep and did not hear anything. When asked about their seven-year-old daughter, he told them that she was away with his mother at the time, the officer said, adding that Jayantilal did not allow the neighbours to take Kalpana to a civic hospital and insisted on rushing her to a private hospital since she had a heart condition.

The neighbours also told the police that the couple had frequent disputes and that Kalpana was being harassed by her in-laws. “We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway,” said a police officer from Bolinj police station.