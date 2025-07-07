Husband kills wife, surrenders to police

Mumbai: A 28-year-old daily wage worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his wife in a fit of rage by attacking her head with a granite cutter and strangling her to death during a heated argument. The accused surrendered after the incident and confessed to the murder, said a police officer. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday morning at the couple’s residence in Ganpati Patil Nagar slum in Borivali West when they were arguing over a domestic issue. The accused, Manu Pappu Rathod, allegedly attacked his 27-year-old wife, Reshma on her head with a granite cutter and then strangled her with her dupatta. He then surrendered to MHB police and confessed that he had murdered his wife, said a police officer.

“After his confession, we rushed to the spot where we found Reshma Rathod lying in a pool of blood. We rushed her to Shatabdi hospital in Kandivali where she was declared dead,” said the officer.

Rathod told the police that for the past three days, his wife and he had been fighting over trivial issues. On Sunday morning, he was fed up with the continuous arguments with his wife and he killed her, said a police officer.

Rathod has been booked for murder under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.