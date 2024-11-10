Professor Baliram Gaikwad, 49, Director, Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension, University of Mumbai I will prioritise the political parties and candidates who address critical local issues

Constituency: Belapur

As a resident of Navi Mumbai, one of India’s most well-planned satellite cities, I have exercised my right to vote in several elections over the past 24 years. My decision to vote is inspired by my personal values, the unique attributes of Navi Mumbai, a strong sense of civic duty, and my belief in the importance of effective governance.

From the saints’ movement to the latest technological advancements, Maharashtra has always been a leader, setting trends for the rest of the country. I take great pride in this legacy. Historically, the state’s political landscape has also earned respect. However, the rising trend of flip-flopping among elected representatives from all parties has negatively impacted the political scenario. Still, I believe we have an opportunity to reset the trend and restore the state’s political integrity in the upcoming election. Over the years, I have participated in various capacities in every election, and I understand the crucial role voting plays, as well as the immense work the Election Commission undertakes to uphold the world’s largest democracy.

I was disheartened to learn that voter turnout in Navi Mumbai decreased in 2024 compared to 2019, but I remain optimistic that on November 20, Navi Mumbaikars will turn out in large numbers to determine the future of the 54 contested seats and the 644 candidates vying for them.

When casting my vote, I will prioritise the political parties and candidates who address critical local issues, such as the constant influx of migrants, the dynamic shifts in Navi Mumbai’s socio-economic fabric, infrastructure challenges, housing concerns, and environmental impacts. Rising traffic, overpopulation, pollution from developmental projects, escalating prices and other pressing concerns must be at the forefront of candidates’ agendas. Education, sports, culture, taxes and the social life of Navi Mumbaikars are important to me. As a voter, I believe there must be a shared sense of responsibility between the electorate and elected officials.

I feel it is the duty of every voter to make an informed decision by understanding the political landscape, the issues at hand, and the credentials of the candidates or parties they are supporting. As a resident of Navi Mumbai, I take both local and national elections seriously, evaluating candidates based on their track record, proposed policies, and vision for the future. On November 20, I will cast my vote in a timely manner, preserving the integrity of the election process and fulfilling my civic responsibility to contribute toward a stronger, more representative democracy.

As told to Niraj Pandit