ICG airlifts 10 fishermen from stranded boat off Murud-Janjira coast

Mumbai: As many as 10 fishermen who were stranded in a fishing boat at Murud-Janjira were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Raigad police on Wednesday.

The fishermen aged between 28 and 33 years, left Veravan port in Gujarat on August 6 for fishing and came towards Raigad. The engine of their boat had stopped working when they reached Murud coast in the neighbouring Raigad district.

The fishing boat had started drifting due to rough weather. The fishermen contacted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai for help around 6pm on Tuesday.

They were lifted by ICG helicopter on Wednesday and brought to the coast, leaving the stranded fishing boat out in the sea. We first provided them with food, and water and later took them to the civil hospital at Alibag and they are currently under the observation of doctors. Their health condition is normal and we have informed their family members also, said police inspector Ashok Thorat of Murud police station.

After getting information about the fishing boat and the stranded crew, Coast Guard Ship Agrim was immediately dispatched from Murud-Janjira to ensure the safety of the stranded crew, said an ICG official. The fishermen were in contact with us the entire night but due to darkness and rough sea conditions, we could not do anything during the nighttime.

In the morning, a Coast Guard helicopter from Ratnagiri was tasked with augmenting the search and rescue efforts. Facing the rough sea and bad weather, the ICG diver from the aircraft was winched down into the water close to the stranded boat and a guideline was tied to it, said commandant R K Singh of the ICG.

“Advanced light helicopter safely winched up and rescued all the fishermen from the boat and shifted them safely to the nearest shore. All 10 crew are reported to be safe and healthy,” said Singh.

The rescued fishermen are residents of Valsad district of Gujarat and they usually come for fishing towards Mumbai, said Thorat.