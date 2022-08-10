ICG airlifts 10 fishermen from stranded boat off Murud-Janjira coast
Mumbai: As many as 10 fishermen who were stranded in a fishing boat at Murud-Janjira were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Raigad police on Wednesday.
The fishermen aged between 28 and 33 years, left Veravan port in Gujarat on August 6 for fishing and came towards Raigad. The engine of their boat had stopped working when they reached Murud coast in the neighbouring Raigad district.
The fishing boat had started drifting due to rough weather. The fishermen contacted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai for help around 6pm on Tuesday.
They were lifted by ICG helicopter on Wednesday and brought to the coast, leaving the stranded fishing boat out in the sea. We first provided them with food, and water and later took them to the civil hospital at Alibag and they are currently under the observation of doctors. Their health condition is normal and we have informed their family members also, said police inspector Ashok Thorat of Murud police station.
After getting information about the fishing boat and the stranded crew, Coast Guard Ship Agrim was immediately dispatched from Murud-Janjira to ensure the safety of the stranded crew, said an ICG official. The fishermen were in contact with us the entire night but due to darkness and rough sea conditions, we could not do anything during the nighttime.
In the morning, a Coast Guard helicopter from Ratnagiri was tasked with augmenting the search and rescue efforts. Facing the rough sea and bad weather, the ICG diver from the aircraft was winched down into the water close to the stranded boat and a guideline was tied to it, said commandant R K Singh of the ICG.
“Advanced light helicopter safely winched up and rescued all the fishermen from the boat and shifted them safely to the nearest shore. All 10 crew are reported to be safe and healthy,” said Singh.
The rescued fishermen are residents of Valsad district of Gujarat and they usually come for fishing towards Mumbai, said Thorat.
-
Bodies of two kids recovered from canal in UP’s Barabanki, maternal uncle prime suspect
Bodies of two minor brothers were found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under Satrikh police station in Barabanki district on Wednesday. Police said the Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore's two children, Krishna, 7, and Divyansh, 5, were missing since Monday evening when they along with their maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar had left for a market near their house under Fatehpur police station.
-
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
-
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
-
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
-
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
