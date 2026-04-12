Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has announced its first undergraduate programme—a four-year course in Digital Science and Business Management—to be launched from the upcoming academic year with an intake of 70 students. The announcement was made during the institution’s first convocation on Saturday, where 505 students received degrees across programmes. IIM Mumbai launches first undergraduate programme

Formerly known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), the institute was rebranded as IIM Mumbai three years ago. On Saturday, the institution also held the convocation for its first batch admitted after the transition. Degrees were awarded to 300 MBA students, 177 students in Operations and Supply Chain Management, and 28 in Sustainability Management. Seven doctoral scholars and students from executive programmes were also honoured.

For the newly introduced course, admissions will be conducted through JEE Main scores followed by a personal interview. The institute said this marks its entry into undergraduate education, with plans to introduce more such programmes in the future.

Director Manoj Tiwari said the programme is designed to meet the growing demand for professionals with expertise in both technology and management. “A digital revolution is underway across sectors. There is a need for talent that combines digital science with business skills,” he said. The curriculum will cover emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, Internet of Things and robotics, along with core management subjects including operations, marketing, finance and manufacturing. The programme is aligned with the National Education Policy and aims to prepare students for digitally driven industries.

Selection will be based on 70% weightage to JEE Main scores and 30% to personal interviews. The annual fee is expected to be between ₹6 lakh and ₹7 lakh. Students maintaining a CGPA of 8 in the first three years will have the option to pursue an MBA in the fifth year.

The chairman of the Board of Governors, Shashikiran Shetty, said, “Today, our academic direction integrates data science, artificial intelligence, digital operations, fintech, and analytics,” highlighting the institute’s focus on future-ready education aligned with global competitiveness.

On plans for expansion, IIM Mumbai was in talks with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), based on the proposal sent by local political leaders, to establish a satellite campus in Pune. Tiwari, however, said while PMC identified the land for the institute, a decision was made to currently focus on infrastructure and academic development at the Mumbai campus.