MUMBA: Tara Rathwa, a Class 10 student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Gujarat, was thrilled as she assembled a rover with her own hands. “I am not good at science and mathematics, but my interest in science has been growing since I joined this camp,” she said. “I wish I had this opportunity in my earlier school years.” IIT Bombay launches initiative to draw female students into science

Like Tara, 160 girls from 40 JNV schools in the rural parts of Gujarat, Diu and Daman, and Goa spent the last five days at the IIT Bombay campus. The unequal gender ratio in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses has long been a topic of concern. To address this issue, IIT Bombay is reaching out to girls while they are still in school and on the verge of making career decisions.

In a groundbreaking initiative, the institute is focusing on training girl students from rural parts of India who often lack exposure to STEM fields. As part of its outreach efforts, IIT Bombay has launched a new programme titled WiSE (Women in Science and Engineering from Rural Parts of India) a year ago. The programme aims to engage Class 9 girls from rural areas and spark their interest in STEM careers. Beyond introducing these girls to potential STEM career paths, WiSE will include periodic mentoring by IIT Bombay students, ensuring ongoing support and guidance.

During the week-long program, the participating girls stayed in the hostel on campus and followed an intensive schedule. They engaged in hands-on experiences in various labs and attended motivational sessions with inspiring female professionals from STEM fields.

Professor Rajesh Zele from the department of electrical engineering, who led the programme with a team of student volunteers, said, “In rural parts, many girls are encouraged to get married early and focus on the family instead of their careers. They choose disciplines in which they can work part-time while supporting family needs. Apart from having little or no exposure to STEM courses, girls from rural areas tend to drop out of mainstream higher education due to societal pressures.”

The girls participated in various lab activities, from building simple light bulb circuits to constructing complex remote-controlled rover robots. Rupali Samant, student from JNV, Daman, said, “With this workshop, I have become more confident about understanding science and mathematics concepts. From childhood, I have been curious about science, and now after attending this workshop, I have decided to pursue a career in science. I will be very happy if I get an opportunity to attend the same seminar next year too.”

Sapna K Ramesh, science teacher at JNV, South Goa who accompanied her students, said, “This is a very good initiative for those students who perform badly in mathematics and science, and those who want to improve. With the hands-on experience given to students, they have gained a lot of confidence. Students who never spoke in class are now asking questions to experts here.”