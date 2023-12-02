close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / IIT-B kicks off placement season with 200 pre-placement offers

IIT-B kicks off placement season with 200 pre-placement offers

ByNiraj Pandit
Dec 02, 2023 07:56 AM IST

IIT Bombay's placement season begins with 200 pre-placement offers accepted, and more than 350 companies expected to participate. HPCL, C-DOT, and ONGC recruit on day one, with Google India, Apple, and Microsoft India also taking part. Highest salary offered is ₹25 lakh per annum.

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay started its first phase of placement season on Friday with 200 pre-placement Offers (PPO) accepted by students. More than 350 companies are expected to participate in the placement season, which is set to end on December 15. Three leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) — HPCL, C-DOT, and ONGC recruited students before the official commencement on Day One.

On day 1, around 40 companies conducted interviews in two slots. 80 % of regular recruiters from the previous year participated in the first season.

The press statement from IIT Bombay stated that the highlight of the day was the presence of global giants in the domestic profiles category, with Google India, Apple, and Microsoft India taking part in the recruitment process.

Alongside these, other companies, including Procter and Gamble, Sony Japan, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Tata Group, added diversity to the pool of recruiters.

As per a source, on day one the highest salary offered was around 25 lakh per annum in domestic placement.

