Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay started its first phase of placement season on Friday with 200 pre-placement Offers (PPO) accepted by students. More than 350 companies are expected to participate in the placement season, which is set to end on December 15. Three leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) — HPCL, C-DOT, and ONGC recruited students before the official commencement on Day One. IIT-B kicks off placement season with 200 pre-placement offers

On day 1, around 40 companies conducted interviews in two slots. 80 % of regular recruiters from the previous year participated in the first season.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The press statement from IIT Bombay stated that the highlight of the day was the presence of global giants in the domestic profiles category, with Google India, Apple, and Microsoft India taking part in the recruitment process.

Alongside these, other companies, including Procter and Gamble, Sony Japan, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Tata Group, added diversity to the pool of recruiters.

As per a source, on day one the highest salary offered was around ₹25 lakh per annum in domestic placement.