IIT-B’s class of ’97 pledges 26 crores for its Legacy Project

Updated on Dec 26, 2022 12:33 AM IST

The project is envisioned and worked upon every year by the batch celebrating its silver jubilee anniversary.

ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The class of 1997 of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has pledged a sum of 26 crores towards its Legacy Project. The project is envisioned and worked upon every year by the batch celebrating its silver jubilee anniversary, for the betterment of the Institute and of the people associated with it, as a way of giving back to the alma mater and leaving behind a legacy and remembrance of their silver jubilee reunion, said a press note issued by the institute.

On Sunday, IIT-B honoured the Class of ‘62 – the first batch of the institute, which is celebrating the diamond jubilee of its graduation this month, for their continuous support and guidance, on Alumni Day celebrations. It was celebrated at the Victor Menezes Convention Centre (VMCC) within the campus of the institute. The function was held in a complete in-person mode after a gap of two years. The celebration started with a warm welcome by professor Ravindra Gudi, dean, of alumni and corporate relations, at IIT-B.

On the occasion, the new website for the office of the Dean Alumni and Corporate Relations was launched by the Chairman Board of Governance (BOG), IIT-B Sharad Saraf, professor KVK Rao, deputy director, and professor Ravindra Gudi, dean (ACR) in the presence of institute functionaries, alumni, and their family members.

Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, of IIT-B gave the visiting alumni an overview of the institute and its growth over the years. In his address (online), Chaudhuri informed how the Institute is growing from strength to strength. “IIT Bombay sees the success of its alumni as its success like a mother always does about her children. We are delighted to have them all at home and look forward to their continued association with IIT Bombay,” he said.

Saraf and Rao, on behalf of the Institute, unveiled a donor wall during the function consisting of the names of the donors and the causes they have donated to.

The contributions by IIT Bombay’s sister organisations – IIT Bombay Heritage Fund (IITBHF) and IIT Bombay Alumni Association (IITBAA) were also acknowledged during the function.

The event witnessed the launch of IIT-B’s annual fund-raising campaign ‘GO-IIT Bombay’ for the year 2022-2023. The campaign aims to raise funds for various campus initiatives including enhancing undergraduate labs, young faculty awards, student scholarships, enhancing hostel infrastructure, and regular giving – a different scheme that aims at overcoming resource gaps to support a variety of causes.

As per the press statement, “An overview on ‘Project Evergreen’, an initiative by the alumni of IIT-B, to support the Institute in catering to its student housing needs, was presented by IIT Bombay alumnus Zenobia Driver during the function.”

