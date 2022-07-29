Illegal hoardings, banners cover public signages across Navi Mumbai

Illegal hoardings are not only mushrooming in Navi Mumbai but also their positioning has become even more audacious. Public signage boards, nodal map stands, railings of foot over bridges, etc. have become the new spots for hoisting illegal banners and hoardings.

The nodal map at Vashi Sector 17is covered with a political banner. At Sanpada police station, there are multiple banners put up but one particular banner is covering the public board displaying parking charges. Similar hoardings can be seen in Airoli and Ghansoli as well. These pose problems aplenty for commuters to navigate in the city.

Anarjit Chauhan, an activist from Nerul, said, “The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s failure to take concrete action has emboldened the violators to find newer ways to place banners and hoardings. These not only deface the city but block the public utility boards, creating problems for the people.”

Another activist, Amol Naik, 37, from Koparkhairane pointed out that as per the court order, every civic administration is required to file a case and get the banner or hoarding removed within 24 hours. He said, “The primary reason for this form of violations is because the NMMC doesn’t initiate FIR against the offenders. There are two banners on the foot over bridge along the Sion-Panvel Highway. These banners, if they fall, will pose danger to motorists passing below. In fact, one of the banners is also placed over the board providing direction to Sanpada node.”

To address the issue of illegal hoardings, the High Court, in 2017, had appointed court commissioners to monitor the menace.

“I continue to keep the civic chief informed as and when I see or receive some complaints but the NMMC ought to take up the responsibility to prevent the menace from growing bigger. Ideally, it must allocate a designated place for having banners and set up electronic advertisement systems at other locations as well,” said court commissioner, advocate Nisha Gadgil.

Abhijit Bangar, NMMC chief, said that the civic body is doing everything needed to prevent illegal hoardings in the city. “The ward officers have been instructed to undertake a special drive at least three times a week to remove the hoardings,” he said.