Illegal hoardings, banners cover public signages across Navi Mumbai
Illegal hoardings are not only mushrooming in Navi Mumbai but also their positioning has become even more audacious. Public signage boards, nodal map stands, railings of foot over bridges, etc. have become the new spots for hoisting illegal banners and hoardings.
The nodal map at Vashi Sector 17is covered with a political banner. At Sanpada police station, there are multiple banners put up but one particular banner is covering the public board displaying parking charges. Similar hoardings can be seen in Airoli and Ghansoli as well. These pose problems aplenty for commuters to navigate in the city.
Anarjit Chauhan, an activist from Nerul, said, “The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s failure to take concrete action has emboldened the violators to find newer ways to place banners and hoardings. These not only deface the city but block the public utility boards, creating problems for the people.”
Another activist, Amol Naik, 37, from Koparkhairane pointed out that as per the court order, every civic administration is required to file a case and get the banner or hoarding removed within 24 hours. He said, “The primary reason for this form of violations is because the NMMC doesn’t initiate FIR against the offenders. There are two banners on the foot over bridge along the Sion-Panvel Highway. These banners, if they fall, will pose danger to motorists passing below. In fact, one of the banners is also placed over the board providing direction to Sanpada node.”
To address the issue of illegal hoardings, the High Court, in 2017, had appointed court commissioners to monitor the menace.
“I continue to keep the civic chief informed as and when I see or receive some complaints but the NMMC ought to take up the responsibility to prevent the menace from growing bigger. Ideally, it must allocate a designated place for having banners and set up electronic advertisement systems at other locations as well,” said court commissioner, advocate Nisha Gadgil.
Abhijit Bangar, NMMC chief, said that the civic body is doing everything needed to prevent illegal hoardings in the city. “The ward officers have been instructed to undertake a special drive at least three times a week to remove the hoardings,” he said.
Talks with Himachal CM inconclusive, farmers’ unions to go ahead with August 5 protest
A day after the Himachal Pradesh chief minister met agitating fruit growers, farmers' unions on Friday decided to go ahead with their planned protest outside the Secretariat on August 5, dismissing the assurances given to them as “mere eyewash.” Sixty representatives of the Sanuykt Kisan Morcha – an umbrella body of 27 farmers' unions – had met the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday and put forth their demands.
Delhi HC allows DDA to transplant 600 trees for stormwater drain construction in Dwarka
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday set aside an order of the Deputy Conservator of Forests which had halted the permission granted to the Delhi Development Authority for transplantation of over 600 trees for the construction of stormwater drain at Dwarka's sector-8 to cater to water discharge from the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Expect cloudy sky, light rain in Delhi today: IMD
New Delhi: Light rain lashed various parts of the Capital on Friday afternoon with the day temperature settling below normal even as instances of waterlogging were reported from several areas leading to traffic jams during the evening hours. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded 2.4mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday. Palam recorded a rainfall spell of 5.2mm during the same duration.
DU sets ups committee to assess student-teacher ratio issues
Days after its ranking slipped in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the Delhi University has set up a committee to investigate various issues with respect to the poor teacher-student ratio. University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had earlier cited the skewed student-teacher ratio as the reason for the decline in NirF rankings. DU slipped to the 13th spot this year in the rankings issued by the Ministry of Education.
Delhi adds 1,245 Covid cases, 1k+ for 3rd straight day
The Capital added more than 1,000 cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day on Friday, with the state government adding 1,245 infections to the city's tally. Friday's case count, the highest in Delhi since it added 1,447 infections on June 24, was marginally higher than 1,128 in Thursday and 1,066 the day before that. The Capital also reported one death of the infection on Friday, said government data.
