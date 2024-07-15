 IMD issues yellow alert for today, orange for Tuesday | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IMD issues yellow alert for today, orange for Tuesday

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2024 06:38 AM IST

IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Monday and orange alert for very heavy to heavy rains on Tuesday. Several areas received over 65mm of rain.

Mumbai: With the active monsoon phase currently underway, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) through its five-day district forecast has placed the city on a yellow alert for Monday, indicating heavy rainfall, and an orange alert for Tuesday, indicating very heavy to heavy rains. This forecast also applies to Thane and Palghar districts. Previously, the city was under an orange alert for Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

As predicted by the orange alert on Saturday, Mumbai received plenty of downpours on Saturday and Sunday night with several areas receiving over 65mm of rain. As per IMD, between 8.30am Saturday and 5.30am Sunday, Dahisar recorded the highest quantum of rain at 171.5mm, followed by Ram Mandir (151.5 mm), Vikhroli (131.5mm), Santacruz (131.2mm), Sion (81.2mm), Colaba (77.4mm), Matunga (71.5mm) and Byculla (65.5 mm)

In 24 hours, the observatory in Santacruz recorded 141mm of rain, and Colaba recorded 92mm.

The temperatures remained slightly below normal, with the maximum at Santacruz at 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 1.4 degrees below normal at 24.4 degrees Celsius. Whereas Colaba was at 29.4 degrees Celsius and minimum at 24.8 degrees Celsius. Humidity was at 90% and 89% respectively.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / IMD issues yellow alert for today, orange for Tuesday
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On