IMD issues yellow alert for today, orange for Tuesday

Mumbai: With the active monsoon phase currently underway, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) through its five-day district forecast has placed the city on a yellow alert for Monday, indicating heavy rainfall, and an orange alert for Tuesday, indicating very heavy to heavy rains. This forecast also applies to Thane and Palghar districts. Previously, the city was under an orange alert for Monday. HT Image

As predicted by the orange alert on Saturday, Mumbai received plenty of downpours on Saturday and Sunday night with several areas receiving over 65mm of rain. As per IMD, between 8.30am Saturday and 5.30am Sunday, Dahisar recorded the highest quantum of rain at 171.5mm, followed by Ram Mandir (151.5 mm), Vikhroli (131.5mm), Santacruz (131.2mm), Sion (81.2mm), Colaba (77.4mm), Matunga (71.5mm) and Byculla (65.5 mm)

In 24 hours, the observatory in Santacruz recorded 141mm of rain, and Colaba recorded 92mm.

The temperatures remained slightly below normal, with the maximum at Santacruz at 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 1.4 degrees below normal at 24.4 degrees Celsius. Whereas Colaba was at 29.4 degrees Celsius and minimum at 24.8 degrees Celsius. Humidity was at 90% and 89% respectively.