Include Amateur Riders’ Club in new racecourse lease, urges ex-corporator

Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to take over 120 acres of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse from the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), the future of the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), which is nestled in one corner of the racecourse, hangs in uncertainty. ARC has been providing riding and equestrian training to civilians for more than eight decades and has produced Olympians and Asian Games medallists. Mumbai, India - Dec. 19, 2023: Polo players of Amateur Riders’ Club in match between Mumbai polo and Nearah during Mumbai’s Polo season with the coveted ‘Christmas Cup’ at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Considering the club’s accomplishments and history, former BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar wrote to civic chief and administrator Bhushan Gagrani this week demanding the inclusion of ARC in the new lease agreement of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land development. He urged the BMC to consider ARC’s contributions.

“For the proposed Mumbai Central Park, BMC is likely to take over 120 acres of RWITC land in the coming days. I have been following up on the issue of ARC’s rehabilitation. Since 1942, the ARC has trained many generations of Mumbaikars in equestrian sports and polo. It is this club that has given Olympic, and Asian games champions to the country. If BMC takes all this into account, an arrangement can be worked out to let ARC carry out its activities,” Narwekar said.

ARC has been operating in an area measuring about 90 x 60 metres on the racecourse land. It has an international standard sporting arena. It’s the only civilian club in India which has the infrastructure for dressage, show jumping, mounted sport, and polo.

“The state government has proposed a central park on the racecourse land. Taking away ARC will lead to our sporting talent being deprived of opportunities and rendering them directionless. Hence, the BMC should take this into account and incorporate ARC in the new lease which will ensure their existence. This is the last hope for ARC. If ARC is not given space in the new racecourse, it will be a huge loss to the city,” added Narwekar.

Former president of Amateur Riders’ Club Shyam Mehta said he is confident that BMC will accommodate the club. “We have had several discussions with top government/ MCGM officials and they have always maintained that they would like to accommodate us within the racecourse. Although no final decision has been taken by them as yet but I am confident that they will accommodate and permit us to continue to use the racecourse. I am hopeful that there will be a final resolution within the next two weeks,” said Mehta.