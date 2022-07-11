Indian Eagle Owl rescued from school premises in Thane
An Indian Eagle Owl was rescued from a school in Thane on Monday morning amidst heavy downpour.
The owl was drenched in rain and was weak. It was also harassed by crows. The bird was in trauma and unable to fly.
It was rescued from Thirani School in Vartak Nagar by Wildlife Welfare Association, an NGO.
Indian Eagle Owls are a protected species and are listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES). This horned owl species is also called rock eagle-owl or Bengal-eagle owl.
Balkrishna Kolekar, a resident of Vartak Nagar, spotted the owl and reached out to WWA. He informed them about the bird stuck in the school premises.
Aditya Patil, member of WWA, said, “The owl was attacked by crows and was trying to hide in the school. It was wet and in trauma. We picked it up with a towel and saw that its beak was bent more than normal due to an injury. We took it to our WWA hospital for a detailed check-up.”
The veterinarian confirmed that there were no external or internal injuries. “We need to keep it under observation for four to five days. The injury on its beak is an old injury that cannot be healed. It was then cleaned, dried and kept in a cage. It was also making an effort to fly, so we will release it after the doctor’s recommendation.”
UP woman gives poison to 4 children, attempts to die by suicide
A woman administered poison to her four children before attempting to die by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Monday, police said. The neighbours rushed them to the district hospital after finding the children in an unconscious state on the verandah. The woman's husband had an argument with his brother over property after which she first gave poison to her four children aged between 7 and 11 years. She also consumed poison.
Now, OPD services in two shifts at Lucknow’s SGPGI
Lkoreportersdesk@htlive.com LUCKNOW Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has started two shifts for OPD services in a day. Patients who get themselves registered between 7am and 9am are seen between 10am and 1pm. Those registered between 9.30am and 12.30pm would be allowed entry into the OPD after 2pm and would be seen till 5pm. “After implementation of online payment software, long queues at PGI counters would be reduced,” said officials.
Demolition notices against 9 buildings of Kanpur realtor
KANPUR The noose is being tightened against Haji Mohammad Wasi, the builder arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3. The Kanpur Development Authority has issued demolition notices against nine of his buildings, which were found to have been raised illegally in an inquiry by the agency, said officials. The builder has been asked to reply to the notices for the nine buildings.
Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu garners support from Uttarakhand MLAs, MPs
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, visited Dehradun on Monday to garner support from legislators and parliamentarians for the July 18 presidential elections. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received her at Jolly Grant Airport. Murmu and Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the statehood movement at the memorial site at Dehradun Collectorate. Activists from the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support till the CM's office.
Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Monday said that the animal husbandry department is keenly looking at making Bengaluru free of stray dogs. Chauhan also held a meeting with officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the concerned department regarding vaccinating dogs to control their birth rate in Bengaluru. The city's stray dog population is exploding despite the BBMP neutering at least 45,000 animals annually since 2018, according to the survey.
