IndiGo’s first ever route connecting Mumbai to Manchester

MUMBAI: IndiGo has announced its first-ever long-haul route connecting Mumbai with Manchester, United Kingdom, on July 1 and Mumbai to Amsterdam, Netherlands, from July 2.

The airline will use its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to operate three weekly flights on the route. This will make IndiGo the only airline offering direct connectivity between India and the Northern UK. Erstwhile Jet Airways operated the Boeing 777 on Mumbai to Manchester route before its operations were shut down in 2019. At present, the passengers must break their journey.

The Mumbai to Manchester flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The Mumbai to Amsterdam flights will operate on Wednesday Friday, and Sunday.

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said the airline’s long-haul foray marks a pivotal moment in their global expansion journey. “The Netherlands and India share a strong and thriving bilateral relationship, and this new non-stop, thrice-weekly service between Mumbai and Amsterdam will only deepen the growing ties between the two nations. We are closely working with Schiphol Airport to provide customers with our quintessential seamless and hassle-free travel experience.”

This service by IndiGo will thereby further enhance connectivity between India and the UK, fostering stronger economic, educational, and cultural ties. Beyond supporting the growing Indian diaspora in the region, these direct flights are expected to boost two-way tourism, and ease travel for students, professionals, and leisure travellers. It will also unlock new avenues for bilateral trade and collaboration between the two countries, said a spokesperson.

Manchester Airport’s managing director, Chris Woodroofe, said, “This route makes us the only Northern airport with a direct connection to India and cements our position as one of Europe’s best-connected airports.”