MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man from Jogeshwari was arrested on Monday for allegedly setting a 44-year-old man on fire in a dispute over cigarette payment on Sunday night. The victim, Rajendra Jayaram Yadav, a driver by profession, sustained severe burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jogeshwari West. Inebriated man held for setting neighbour on fire in Jogeshwari

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10 pm when Yadav returned home from work and was parking his two-wheeler near a paan stall run by his nephew, Pankaj Yadav. Pankaj was involved in an argument with Nagendra Yadav, a resident of the same locality, who was allegedly intoxicated and disputing the payment for cigarettes.

“When Rajendra intervened to pacify the situation, Nagendra reportedly became aggressive and attempted to assault him. Rajendra slapped him in self-defence, warned him about his inebriated state, and asked him to leave,” said a police officer.

The police said that about half an hour later, Nagendra returned to the spot and again attempted to provoke a fight. Sensing trouble, Rajendra asked his nephew to close the shop and head home. As they were leaving, Nagendra allegedly approached Rajendra from behind, poured a liquid substance on him, and set him ablaze using a lighter. “In shock and pain, Rajendra ran a short distance before removing his shirt and rolling on the ground to douse the flames. Residents who witnessed the incident rushed to help, extinguishing the fire with blankets and gunny bags, while the accused fled the scene,” the officer added.

He added that Rajendra was rushed to a trauma centre by his nephew and a neighbour on a motorcycle and was later shifted to Mallika Hospital for further treatment. Following the incident, the police recorded Rajendra’s statement at the hospital. Based on his complaint, the Amboli police registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused.