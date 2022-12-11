Ink thrown at Patil over remarks on Ambedkar, Phule

Pune: An unidentified person threw ink on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil at Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday for his alleged remarks about Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The police detained the identified man who was seen shouting slogans in support of the two social reformers.

Patil’s face was smeared with ink when he stepped out of the residence of a BJP worker to attend a function in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the evening.

“I have been assaulted, but I am not afraid. If anyone wanted to protest, it could have been done through democratic way instead of indulging in mobocracy. I urge BJP workers not to react while also appealing to leaders from opposition parties, including Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to think as this (such incident) can happen to them too,” Patil said after the incident.

A video about the incident showed a man suddenly come in front of Patil and throw ink at his face as the minister emerged out from a building. Security personnel around the minister immediately caught hold of the man.

Doctors later checked the minister, who proceeded with his schedule and attended the programme. “We have detained a man and further investigation is on. A first information report has been filed,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde.

Earlier this week, Patil had courted controversy while speaking in Paithan when he said Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule went to people, and begged to start schools. However, following sharp reactions from various quarters, Patil on Saturday morning apologised for his remarks saying, “I have great respect for both the icons and apologise if anyone is hurt by my remarks.”

Since morning, various organisations had given warning to stage agitations against Patil after his statement, and as a result, police had increased security around him.

Even after his apology, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged agitations against Patil near Maharshi Karve statue in Pune and condemned his remarks. The National Students’ Union of India supporters also attempted to stop Patil’s convoy in Pimpri-Chinchwad in the afternoon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned the ink attack while the opposition parties, including the NCP and the Shiv Sena, said that they do not condone such act as the minister should have been careful while making remarks on Ambedkar and Phule.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “unfortunate”.

“This is serious and unfortunate. What Chandrakant Patil had said meant people like Ambedkar and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil never sought subsidy from government and instead collected money from people to build institutions,” said Fadnavis.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, “I appeal to workers not to react this way as it can cause harm to anyone especially when Patil has apologised. However, the minister should have been careful in making remarks on icons of Maharashtra and India.”