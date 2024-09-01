Intermittent rain leads to outbreak in chikungunya; 164 cases in August

Mumbai: As the city received intermittent rains in August, doctors are seeing a spurt in cases of chikungunya – a viral infection spread by an infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito, with people coming to the clinics with acute joint pain and other symptoms such as fever and rashes. HT Image

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has seen six times more chikungunya cases after the rainfall. An alarming data from the civic body revealed that the city saw 164 cases of chikungunya just in August, compared to 25 cases in July of this year and 35 cases in August of last year.

Similarly, dengue, malaria and leptospirosis cases also saw a spike in the city. (SEE BOX)

“Intermittent rains in August led to more breeding of mosquitoes and hence the rise in the number of chikungunya cases and waterborne infections,” said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC.

The BMC has urged citizens to ensure there is no stagnant water in or surrounding their homes. “Stagnant water is the breeding spot for the mosquitoes as female mosquitoes lay their eggs in the moist spot. If any such spots are identified, immediate action should be taken to drain them,” said BMC, cautioned.

Private hospitals in the city have also witnessed a spike in chikungunya cases, marked by high-grade fever and lasting severe joint pains along with weakness and other viral symptoms.

“Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne disease and recently we have seen a sudden rise in cases. We keep seeing around 8-10 cases a week of chikungunya. This is the same mosquito which spreads dengue and is highly prevalent in urban areas, especially where construction work is going on or clean stagnant water is stored in the form of water pots, overhead tanks, and flower pots,” said Dr Neeraj Tulara, Infectious disease specialist in DR L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.

Dr Tulara said the city is dotted with construction sites with craters which are spots for stagnant water. “The sites turn into breeding spots for mosquitoes which in turn spread disease, be it chikungunya, dengue or malaria.

Dr Umang Agrawal, infectious disease consultant, at PD Hinduja Hospital, said he sees at least two to three cases of chikungunya every day. “So, if you count all the physicians in our hospital, around six to seven cases a day. As for leptospirosis, it generally occurs through pooling of water. Even though overall we had less rain, whenever it has, it has rained heavily causing water logging in certain areas. That might explain high leptospirosis cases,” he said.

He added that mosquito nets might be very useful in preventing the number of cases for next month and the future.

BMC has also urged citizens to avoid self-medication in case of fever or any symptoms related to these diseases. Precautions like avoiding crowds, consuming street food washing hands frequently with soap and water and wearing masks while outside the home, should be taken.