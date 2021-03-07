International Women's Day: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus lights up

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai was lit up pink days before International Women's Day. Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal shared images of the terminus on Twitter with the caption "Celebrating Womanhood: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in pink ahead of International Women's Day in Mumbai, Maharashtra."

Celebrating Womanhood: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in pink ahead of #InternationalWomensDay in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/fdUDiCmzSD — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 6, 2021





International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8 in order to create awareness about women's issues. It was first celebrated in a handful of countries in 1911, but began to be observed by countries across the globe after 1975, when the United Nations (UN) started celebrating the day. The UN officially recognised Women's Day in 1977.

The day remains relevant as the society has not been able to achieve the basic rights for its women even today. In 2021 too, the day prompts one to create conversation around the women's right to live, equality, vote, education etc.

As for the lighting up of monuments, this has been an international trend followed to mark important days. In 2018, the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris lit up to mark the day while in 2017, the Statue of Liberty went dark on the eve of International Women's Day.