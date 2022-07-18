Irked by bad road condition, Thane resident gets out of car, fills potholes
Irked by the poor condition of roads, a 42-year-old commuter got out of his car and protested against the potholes and poor condition of the roads on Monday morning at Majiwada flyover.
Sangam Dongre, a resident of Naupada, is a developer by profession. He was driving on the road on Monday morning when he got out of his vehicle and started filling the potholes on this stretch.
“I travel on a regular basis from Naupada to Shahapur as it is my native village. The poor condition of roads has made travel very difficult and also time consuming. Hence, I carried a sack of mud and gravel with me on Monday to cover this stretch and make it easier for people to commute.”
As Dongre got off the car with some placards to protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities, a few other commuters also joined him and expressed their discontent over the road condition.
Lucky Khare, 35, a resident of Naupada travelling towards Kapurbawdi noticed Dongre and got off his vehicle. “I found it odd to see a well-dressed person filling potholes. So, I got off my vehicle and enquired. I also joined him and stood with the placards as we all are all facing the same issue on a day-to-day basis,” said Khare.
There were a few others who joined them for a while in the protest. Dongre had made multiple attempts to reach out to the local authorities about the bad roads. “This happens every year during monsoon. Yet, no concrete measures are taken by the authorities. If we continue to make do with the situation without raising our voices, the situation will continue. Hence, I decided to take things in my own hand and filled the potholes,” added Dongre.
-
Case filed against 5 RPF cops for murder, hiding evidence in U.Ps Amroha
A case has been registered against five cops of the Railway Protection Force, including the chowki in charge, in Amroha on Sunday for allegedly killing a submersible pump mechanic and hiding evidence. Vineet, 22, was a submersible pump mechanic who was found dead by the side of the railway track near Amroha station on Sunday morning. Later Vineet's body was spotted by the side of the railway track.
-
Desperate farmers perform puja to appease rain god in Prayagraj
In Mungari village of trans-Yamuna area on Sunday, a few farmers performed puja in their agricultural fields to please Indradev (the God of thunder and lightning), Suryadev and other gods. They prayed for sending rains early for sowing their crops. The Kharif crop too is getting affected due to absence of rain. Thus, apart from regularly ploughing their fields, the farmers are performing puja to please the gods for sending clouds and rains.
-
Lucknow police nab history sheeter after brief encounter
A history-sheeter carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on hKamlesh'shead was arrested in a joint operation by the crime branch and Cantonment police in Lucknow on Monday. In the encounter, the history-sheeter suffered a bullet injury to his left leg. ADCP North Prachi Singh, while confirming the encounter, said the criminal was identified as Kamlesh Kumar Jaiswal alias Bittu Jaiswal (32).
-
Pratapgarh police nab one for cab driver’s murder
Pratapgarh police are claiming to have cracked the murder case of an Ola cab driver and arrested one person in this connection here on Monday. The police also recovered the looted car and mobile phone from the possession of the accused. The accused identified as Suraj Shukla had booked the car and killed the driver Premchand Yadav in Kunda area on July 11, said police.
-
Kanwariyas block highway in Pratapgarh after scuffle
A group of kanwariyas blocked the highway and created a ruckus following an argument with a person in the Lalganj area of Pratapgarh district after their auto collided with a bike on Monday. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged Kanwariyas. At Ghuisarnath market in the Lalganj area, kanwariyas' auto had a minor collision with a bike. After an argument, kanwariyas chased the man, who entered a narrow lane adjacent to a shop.
