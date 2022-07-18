Irked by bad road condition, Thane resident gets out of car, fills potholes

Irked by the poor condition of roads, a 42-year-old commuter got out of his car and protested against the potholes and poor condition of the roads on Monday morning at Majiwada flyover.

Sangam Dongre, a resident of Naupada, is a developer by profession. He was driving on the road on Monday morning when he got out of his vehicle and started filling the potholes on this stretch.

“I travel on a regular basis from Naupada to Shahapur as it is my native village. The poor condition of roads has made travel very difficult and also time consuming. Hence, I carried a sack of mud and gravel with me on Monday to cover this stretch and make it easier for people to commute.”

As Dongre got off the car with some placards to protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities, a few other commuters also joined him and expressed their discontent over the road condition.

Lucky Khare, 35, a resident of Naupada travelling towards Kapurbawdi noticed Dongre and got off his vehicle. “I found it odd to see a well-dressed person filling potholes. So, I got off my vehicle and enquired. I also joined him and stood with the placards as we all are all facing the same issue on a day-to-day basis,” said Khare.

There were a few others who joined them for a while in the protest. Dongre had made multiple attempts to reach out to the local authorities about the bad roads. “This happens every year during monsoon. Yet, no concrete measures are taken by the authorities. If we continue to make do with the situation without raising our voices, the situation will continue. Hence, I decided to take things in my own hand and filled the potholes,” added Dongre.