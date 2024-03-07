The licensed pistol, held by businessman Rajiv M Ranjan on February 25, malfunctioned, resulting in an accidental discharge of bullets at his Goregaon residence, his lawyer has claimed. It was accidental firing caused by weapon malfunction, says businessman’s lawyer

Advocate Suraj Gothwal told reporters on Wednesday that his client has been a responsible arms licence holder for the last 11 years. “The possession of weapons is solely for self-defence and sporting activities. There has never been any display or misuse of the said licensed weapons.”

There was no domestic dispute between Ranjan, operations head of eBullion company, and his wife and the police were called in as a precaution by a family friend, Bobby Sharma, at the insistence of housing society members, Gothwal claimed.

“The incident involved an unfortunate accidental firing from Ranjan’s Walter PP pistol while he was alone in his flat. He was unaware of live bullets in the chamber. There was no intention to harm or threaten anyone,” he said.

Gothwal further said Ranjan feared potential harm to himself when the police arrived, and therefore delayed in opening the main door to his house. “There was no malicious intent in the delayed response. This hesitation was due to concerns about my client’s own safety rather than an alleged attempt to obstruct anyone.”

Ranjan was released on bail within two days of his arrest, the lawyer said. “As the matter is sub-judice I would not comment anything on Ranjan’s illegal arrest and the illegal seizure of his and his wife’s licensed weapons and licences.”

The three .12 bore cartridges allegedly seized from Ranjan’s possession were legally purchased by him under a valid licence and were kept in his locker, which he was supposed to use in his sporting activities, Gothwal said. He is an aspiring shooter, recognised by the Sports Authority of India, and a life member of esteemed associations like the National Rifle Association of India and Karnataka State Rifle Association, the lawyer added.

An FIR filed by the Dindoshi police stated that Ranjan was arrested for allegedly firing three bullets from his licensed pistol. The incident occurred at 6.15 pm on February 25 when the patrolling officer, constable Pradeep Dattaray More, received a call from the control room alerting him about a distress call from Woods CHS at Krishna Vatika Marg in Golkul Dham, Goregaon East.