Jayant Patil scotches speculation of differences with leadership
Mumbai: Jayant Patil, president of the state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, has reportedly expressed unhappiness at being overlooked for the post of the leader of opposition in the Assembly in favour of Ajit Pawar.
Patil, 60, is one of the most seasoned leaders in the NCP and was mentored by Sharad Pawar. He has headed several ministries including home, finance, rural development over many years.
Sources in the NCP reveal that Patil who is the group leader of the legislative party, was so unhappy at being passed that he refused to issue a letter to the Speaker appointing Ajit Pawar as leader of opposition. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel had to call him twice to remind him to do so especially since 36 of the NCP’s 53 MLAs had already signed a letter supporting Ajit Pawar as leader of opposition.
Patil has formally denied being upset with the leadership and has also scotched speculation that he is set to leave the NCP with his supporters and migrate to the BJP. He did admit that he wanted to be leader of opposition but said that at the same time he himself was party to the decision to ultimately appoint Ajit Pawar to the post. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had appointed a four-member committee to decide on the name, and that committee comprised of Ajit Pawar, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil himself.
Despite Patil’s denials, speculation continues to swirl in the party.
When NCP leader Dhananjay Munde met Patil to get the letter, Patil said he would make the arrangement but refused to give him the letter. Eventually, they say, Praful Patel had to call up Patil yet again and prevail upon him. The decision (to appoint Ajit Pawar) has come from the top boss, he was reportedly told.
A senior NCP leader told Hindustan Times, pleading anonymity, that the support of 36 MLAs for Ajit Pawar upset Jayant Patil as he had been leading the party unit in the state for the last four years. Jayant Patil, however, reiterated that the decision on Pawar’s appointment was taken by the committee of four and was not based on the letter sent by the MLAs
“Mr Pawar deputed four leaders including me to take a decision after the MLAs meeting (on July 3). We discussed among ourselves and after the meeting it was decided that Ajit Pawar will be the next leader of opposition,” he explained, adding that he issued a letter to the Speaker the very next day.
He also denied getting into any kind of arguments with Praful Patel on the phone.
Above normal rainfall in Maharashtra till August 18: IMD
Most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, are expected to get above normal rainfall till August 12, said India Meteorological Department. The met department issued extended range forecast for two week, August 5 to August 11 and August 12 to August 18. Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD Pune said monsoon activity in Maharashtra is vigorous again. On Friday, the day was fairly clear, cloudy skies were reported during evening hours in Pune city.
Pune rural is third busiest police force in the state
As per data shared by the Pune rural police, the average number of cases handled per investigation officer has increased from 9.93 cases in 2017 to 12.29 cases in 2021. Ahmednagar and Washim police stood first and second respectively with an average of 26.31 cases and 12.56 cases handled per investigation officer. By the end of July, 2022 average number of cases handled per investigation officer in Pune rural police recorded was 6.8 cases.
Parked your vehicles illegally? Beware, towing restarted in city again
The experiment that former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey started on March 7, this year with a diktat to not tow vehicles parked in no-parking zones is withdrawn and the traffic police have restarted the process after a gap of about five months. From August 1, Mumbai traffic police has gone back to the earlier mode of action of towing away vehicles parked outside designated parking zones.
BMC wants 114-yr-old Holy Cross to be relocated for bridge widening
Mumbai: The 114-year-old Holy Cross in Mahim, the origin of which dates to the Edwardian Era, has come in the way of a bridge widening project that has been taken up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC in a public notice, issued on August 1, stated that the residents should arrange relocation of this cross within the next seven days or else, they will demolish it.
With Fadnavis back as deputy CM, Pune-Mumbai hyperloop may be back on track
With the Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power and Devendra Fadnavis becoming the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, there are chances of the hyperloop project – which has been gathering dust for the last three years – getting a push. It was in July 2019 that the Maharashtra government gave its nod for erecting the 11.80 km-long test track. He had even visited the US to take a test ride of a hyperloop project there.
