MUMBAI: A 23-year-old employee of a store in Dadar East allegedly fled with jewellery and cash worth ₹4.07 crore. Following the store owner’s complaint, the Bhoiwada police have booked the employee and are trying to track him down. Jewellery store employee flees with cash and gold worth ₹ 7.5 Cr

According to the police, the accused, Jeetu Chowdhury, 23, from Rajasthan, was employed at Dalichand Jewellers. The complaint was filed by the two brothers who own the store, Arvind Kumar Sanghavi, 68, and Kiran Kumar Sanghavi.

Jeetu had gotten the job as a salesman at Dalichand Jewellers thanks to a reference from his father, Lalchand Chowdhury, who works in a neighbouring jewellery store. The Sanghavi brothers employed Jeetu based on the honest reputation of his father who had worked for three years at Anil Jewellers. Aravind told the police that Jeetu would sleep at the shop’s loft after work.

According to the police, on Sunday evening, when the shop was shut in the evening, the owners recall leaving ₹3.53 lakh cash, and around 4kg of gold worth ₹4.07 crore in the safe inside. On Monday the shop was closed, but on Tuesday morning, when Aravind went to open the shop, he noticed the shutter doors unlocked, and when he checked the safe in the store he found the valuables missing, said the police. “When he inquired around the area, he was told that Jeetu left the shop around 4pm on Monday with a large bag,” a police officer added.

The police have registered a case under section 306 ( theft committed by a clerk or servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police teams are searching for the accused in Rajasthan too.