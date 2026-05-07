MUMBAI: A report by state-run JJ Hospital has ruled out bacterial infection as the cause of death of four members of a Pydhonie family who fell ill and died within hours of dining with relatives. JJ report rules out bacterial infection: Cops

“No bacterial infection has been detected in the victims’ bodies, and none was found in their blood,” said JJ Marg police upon receiving the microbiology report.

Police are still unclear about what caused the deaths of the Dokadia family—husband Abdulla, his wife Nasreen and their two teenage daughters—especially since relatives who shared the meal were unaffected. For days, a watermelon consumed by the family was under suspicion, but the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) found no adulteration or contamination in samples collected from their home. Food and water samples are being analysed by state agencies.

Investigators are now awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on viscera samples for further clues.

“We are examining all angles, including a possible suicide pact,” said an officer, adding that Abdulla had been a witness in a dowry harassment case registered at DN Nagar police station in Andheri, though he was not a key witness.

Police said Abdulla, who owned a mobile accessories shop in Andheri, was financially stable and also earned rental income. He was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment, while Nasreen had a thyroid condition, but neither illness was life-threatening.

Abdulla’s elder daughter Ayesha kept a diary, but it revealed no signs of distress. “We have also not found anything in the mobile phones. They have been sent to the Forensic Laboratory to be checked further,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, fruit vendors in Null Bazaar, where the family lived, have stopped selling watermelons following the incident. “Neither are people buying the fruit, nor will we sell it till the final report comes in,” said Ali Ahmed Nabi Qureshi, who represents local vendors.