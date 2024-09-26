Kalbadevi jeweller duped of 1.13 cr by jeweller from Kerala

MUMBAI: The LT Marg police have booked a Kerala-based jeweller for allegedly cheating a Kalbadevi-based jeweller of ₹1.13 crore. The accused jeweller was a customer of the city-based jeweller for nearly one year. He had cleared payments for the initial tranches of jewellery but later defaulted on payments worth ₹1.13 crore, said police. HT Image

“On Tuesday, we registered a case against Tojo Jose, who runs Milano Jewels and Diamonds in Kozhikode, based on a complaint by Ravi Jain, who runs Nice Diamonds at Kalbadevi road,” said a police officer from LT Marg police station.

According to the police, business relations between Jose and Jain dated back to October 2023. Jose gained Jain’s confidence by purchasing small quantities of jewellery in the initial stages and making payments promptly from time to time. He later purchased diamond-studded jewellery worth ₹2.46 crore and the consignment was delivered to his store in Kozhikode.

Jose paid ₹1.32 crore to Jain for the consignment but did not pay the remaining amount despite repeated requests and follow-ups.

“Jain approached us when he failed to get a positive response from the Kerala-based jeweller. We registered a case only after making preliminary enquiries,” said the officer from LT Marg police station quoted earlier.

The Kerala-based jeweller has been booked under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.