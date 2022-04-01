Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job.
As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet.
“We have started collecting only segregated waste from across KDMC limits and have managed to do it in 95% of the city. However, there are areas where the collection is not done effectively. The cycle rickshaws will reach such places on time and ensure waste is collected in segregated form,” said Ramdas Kokare, deputy commissioner, KDMC.
The civic officials claimed that there is a good response among the residents when they see the cycle rickshaws at their doorstep for collecting segregated waste. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
The civic body has provided these cycle rickshaws to areas like Pisavli, Golivali, Ashele, Daudi, Golegaon, Manda, Mohana and Bandarpada.
“Most of the time, nobody comes to collect waste from our area. Hence, we tend to dump it on the streets. The areas turn stinky due to this. The cycle rickshaws, if provided on a regular basis, will help solve the major issue with waste management in these areas,” said Sarojini Patil, 39, a resident of Daudi village.
The civic body has plans to impose 100% segregation of waste in its limits. “We have received calls from several parts where the segregation is not done properly and there is no proper collection. These cycle rickshaws will help in collecting waste from such areas,” added Kokare.
“There are several parts in the city where we can see the garbage lying on the roads. The garbage contains both wet and dry wastes. The civic body should use these cycle rickshaws to collect such wastes too,” said Ashwini Nadar, 38, a resident of Khadakpada, Kalyan (W).
