Kalyan police arrest ex-lover for 32-year-old beautician’s murder

Kalyan HT Image

The Mahatma Phule police has arrested the lover of the woman who was found murdered in a lodge room in Kalyan on Sunday within 12 hours. The man murdered her for rejecting his proposal to get into a committed relationship, the police said

A 32 year old woman’s body was found in a Trupti lodge of Kalyan on Sunday morning. She was identified as Jyoti Jainmal, a resident of Kolsewadi, Kalyan. She had checked into the lodge with a man identified as Bhupendra Giri on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, on Sunday, the hotel staff was suspicious when the room was not opened for a long time. They opened the door with the spare key and found the woman in an unconscious state. The Mahatma Phule police rushed to the spot and after confirming that she was dead, they sent the body for post-mortem.

Police officials said Bhupendra Giri had left the room on Saturday night and bumped into a hotel staffer. He told them that he is going out to take a night walk. Mahatma Phule police station, senior police inspector, Shailesh Salvi said, “ We first contacted her father to identify her, He confirmed her identity and told the police he had tried to that call her several times, but a man named GIri answered the call. We started searching for him and nabbed him from his native Osmanabad on Monday.”

The accused told the police that they both got married eight years ago and lived together in Kolsewadi. A year ago, she began living with another man. “The accused said on Saturday he tried to convince her to come back with him, but when she refused he smothered her to death and fled from the spot. But the woman’s parents don’t know about any such marriage,” said a police official. Jyoti worked as a beautician in Kolsewadi while her parents lived in Ghatkopar.