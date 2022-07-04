Kalyan rape case: Family to move high court for speedy hearing, seeks protection

The family of a 17-year-old girl from Kalyan, Thane, who died by suicide after being sexually assaulted by her friends, is planning to move an application in the Bombay high court to fast-track the hearing of her case. The family claimed that they are being pressurised by the families of the accused to withdraw the case. They alleged that the police have not provided them security despite filing an application after receiving threatening messages.

The victim, a Class 12 pass out, died by suicide in June and left a suicide note blaming eight youngsters from her neighbourhood including a girl, who she claimed sexually assaulted and blackmailed her.

Her maternal uncle said, “The accused are from influential family and have been putting pressure to take the case back. We met senior police officials and requested protection. They assured to take rightful action, however, no security was provided. Hence, we have decided to approach the court to fast track the case so that justice is sought for our girl. The family is already in trauma and justice needs to be served to get them out of this state.”

The Kolsewadi police have booked eight accused for gang rape and under sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and IT act.

Senior police inspector of Kolsewadi police station, Baseer Shaikh said, “We don’t think families of victims need any security. If they face any threat we are here to tackle it. As per our investigation, there are four youngsters who are the main accused. We have clearly established their role through evidence and are awaiting the forensic report of their mobile phones. The other accused in the case supported the main accused in several ways and are sent to judicial custody in Taloja jail.”