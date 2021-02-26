Kalyan-Dombivli civic body seals 17 buildings, brings in stricter curbs
At least 17 buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits have been sealed on Thursday. This follows the directives from the civic commissioner to seal buildings with more than five positive cases.
The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in KDMC limits has increased by 4.78 per cent since last week. The positivity rate, which was 3.57 per cent on February 1, is now 8.35 per cent as per the civic health department.
Similarly, the rate of active cases has also gone slightly up by 0.85 per cent, following which stringent measures are being implemented.
As per the KDMC, if a building has five Covid patients at a time, the building will be sealed, while movement of people in those buildings will be restricted for 14 days.
“We have sealed 17 building in Katemanivali, Vijaynagar in Kalyan (E), Agra Road in Kalyan (W) and Thakurli 90 Feet Road in Dombivli (E). We have done the bamboo barricading like before and also put a notice asking people to restrict movements. We will also keep a watch on them,” said a KDMC officer.
The active cases rate, which was 1.20 per cent on February 1, is now 2.05 per cent. As per the KDMC records, the active cases that were 728 on February 1 have gone up to 1,424 on Thursday.
On Thursday, the civic body recorded 166 new cases, the highest in the last 10 days. The cases crossed 100 since February 17. Earlier, the daily cases were less than 100 since first week of February.
The recovery rate of the civic body is 96 per cent and the death rate is 1.92 per cent.
“Most of the new cases are cluster cases with 4-5 persons from a family infected. A majority of them are from residential buildings. We have set up eight testing camps where cluster cases are reported,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.
Dombivli (E) has the highest number of Covid cases with 18,497 followed by Kalyan (W) with 18,277 cases. On Wednesday, one new positive case of Covid was reported from Krantinagar slum in Dombivli (E). Following this, the civic body conducted RT-PCR tests on 25 residents and two more tested positive.
“We had plans to send all the slum residents to quarantine centre one by one, but most of them were reluctant to go. We have managed to send the three patients to institutional quarantine while the entire entry and exit points of the slum have been sealed to restrict movement,” said Panpatil.
The KDMC conducts around 1,700-1,800 tests daily out of which 60 per cent are antigen tests.
“After doing the antigen test, if a symptomatic person is negative, we are doing their test by RT-PCR too to ensure detection of every single case,” added Panpatil.
