Kamathipura redevelopment: State nod to appoint consultant for project report

Mumbai: Moving a step towards the redevelopment of the Kamathipura housing project, the state high power committee (HPC) has given its nod to appoint a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of the project. The consultant will also prepare a request for proposal (RFP) after which the bidding process will be initiated for the biggest cluster redevelopment project of the city spread over 27.59 acres of land.

“In a recent meeting, the HPC approved appointing a consultant that will prepare DPR and RFP documents,” said Valsa Nair Singh, additional chief secretary, housing department, who is also heading the HPC. “It will pave the way for starting the bidding process once approved by the state government.”

For speedy implementation of the project, the state has formed an HPC that will clear all the proposals related to the project; examine the DPR; clear the appointment of the developer; take review at regular intervals and coordinate among various government departments. It has also formed a ten-member project monitoring committee headed by the chief secretary that will help in resolving the issues, difficulties and disputes related to the project.

“The HPC has given its nod to the feasibility report of the project prepared by MHADA. We are in the process of issuing advertisements for appointing a consultant that will prepare DPR for the project,” Arun Dongre, chief executive officer, Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) said, adding that once the government approves the DPR, then further course of action will be taken accordingly.

In January this year, the state government approved redevelopment of Kamathipura which is located in the heart of the city. It also decided to appoint MHADA, the state’s apex housing body, as the nodal agency and special planning authority. Soon after that Mhada began a survey and based on its findings prepared a feasibility report which was also approved by the high power committee in the meeting held recently.

Kamathipura is a popular red light area, having settlements of the Kamathi workers who had built iconic buildings such as Rajabai Tower, Bombay high court, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters among others and hence the locality was named after them – Kamathipura.

Around 943 cess buildings are having as many as 8,238 tenants. There are also 349 non-cess buildings, 14 religious structures, two schools and four reserved plots that will be covered under the project. In addition, 11 redeveloped buildings constructed by Mhada will also be made part of the project. Of 943 buildings, 180 were in dilapidated conditions and their tenants have already been shifted to transit camps.

