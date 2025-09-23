Karjat police trace exotic bird theft to Chennai; two arrested

NAVI MUMBAI: The police have arrested two people and recovered exotic birds worth ₹11.25 lakh in a chase spanning several states. The birds had been stolen from a sanctuary in Karjat and were traced and found in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Monday, said the police. The stolen birds included seven African Grey Parrots, a Blue-and-Gold Macaw, and a Scarlet Macaw. (HT)

On July 17, the Karjat police registered a case after unidentified thieves broke an iron cage at the Rewild Sanctuary and Charitable Trust in Tembhre-Ambivali, Karjat, and stole valuable exotic birds. The stolen birds included seven African Grey Parrots, a Blue-and-Gold Macaw, and a Scarlet Macaw.

The police explained that the highly prized African Grey Parrot, valued at ₹75,000, is known to be as intelligent as a five-year-old child and can live up to nearly 40 years. The Blue-and-Gold Macaw, worth ₹2 lakh, and the Scarlet Macaw, priced at around ₹4 lakh, are popular at aviaries and zoos worldwide and can live up to 60-70 years.

A police officer said, “Since the CCTV cameras at the sanctuary were non-functional, officers meticulously scanned footage from nearby routes, and eventually identified the suspects.”

Based on a confidential tip off, the two accused were identified as Anil Ramchandra Jadhav, 19, and Rajeshsingh alias Shamsher Singh, 43, residents of Mahipalpur in south west Delhi.

“Singh had some knowledge about the animals as he was working as a compounder (pharmaceutical professional who prepares customized medicines for animals) with a veterinary doctor in the area. Singh had visited the neighboring farmhouse to attend to their pet dogs when he saw the exotic birds and decided to steal them. The second accomplice sold water in the train and helped in transporting the birds to Chennai,” said the police officer.

Jadhav was arrested on August 2, and Singh was arrested last week from Pune. Further investigation revealed that the birds had been transported and sold in Chennai.

A police team then visited Chennai, tracked down the stolen birds and recovered all of them in a safe condition. The police have served a notice to the man to whom the birds were sold. They will now investigate whether he knew that the birds were stolen.