MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the handling of postal ballots. Dighe, who is contesting against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, has demanded a re-poll, claiming that a box containing postal ballots was improperly sent to the election observer’s room instead of the designated strongroom. Kedar Dighe demands re-poll in Thane, accuses EC of foul play

At the conclusion of voting, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and postal ballots are to be secured in strongrooms equipped with double locks, CCTV surveillance, and round-the-clock security by Central Armed Police Forces. However, Dighe alleged, “The observer’s room had no CCTV coverage. Anything could have happened under such circumstances. Officials claim that GPS trackers are attached to all boxes, but these devices can be manipulated. I demand that the entire process be halted, and a re-poll conducted.”

Dighe further accused election authorities of failing to uphold the model code of conduct during the campaign. “My campaign ended at 10 PM, as per rules, but the Chief Minister’s rallies continued until midnight. If postal ballots can be mishandled, nothing is beyond tampering,” he charged.

Kedar Dighe carries the legacy of his uncle, the late Anand Dighe, a towering Shiv Sena leader who held sway over Thane for decades and was a mentor to CM Eknath Shinde. The contest between the two candidates has been closely watched, given the deep personal and political animosities involved. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has openly labelled Shinde a “traitor” for his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, and fielded Dighe—a relative of Anand Dighe—against him to underline the betrayal narrative.

Dighe’s allegations, however, were swiftly dismissed by both the Election Commission and political rivals. Thane district collector Ashok Shingare assured that he would seek clarification from the returning officer. Meanwhile, returning officer Sarjerao Mhaske Patil outright denied the claims, stating, “There is no truth to these allegations.”

Thane MP and Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske accused Dighe of creating a smokescreen to divert attention from his imminent defeat. “Kedar Dighe is losing, and by a huge margin. He has been booked by the Election Commission for distributing liquor bottles on the eve of polls. Cash was also found in his car, and an FIR has been filed against him. He has no answers now,” Mhaske declared.