 Kenyan women held with ₹19.15 cr worth of smuggled gold | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Kenyan women held with 19.15 cr worth of smuggled gold

ByManish K Pathak
Jun 11, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Two Kenyan women arrested at Mumbai airport with 32kg of gold worth ₹19.15 crore. Suspected of being carriers for an international smuggling syndicate.

Mumbai: Two Kenyan women were arrested at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs department, yielding 32 kilograms of gold valued at 19.15 crore.

HT Image
HT Image

Concealing the gold in their undergarments and baggage, the women aroused suspicion upon arrival from Nairobi. AIU officials, acting on spot profiling, intercepted them separately. One woman carried 11 kilograms, while the other held 21 kilograms of gold. The seized 22 KT gold comprised 28 bars and 70 pieces, totaling 32.79 kg. Investigations revealed that the arrested individuals were Kenyan nationals who were used as carriers by a gold smuggling syndicate operating internationally. It appeared that they have connections within Mumbai. “We are investigating their travel history to determine whether they have been involved in previous gold smuggling incidents or if this is their first offense. Additionally, we aim to identify their contact in Mumbai to whom they intended to deliver the smuggled gold,” said the official. Both were arrested under the Customs Act, presented in court and remanded into judicial custody, informed a Customs officer.

