Kerala’s spike a dangerous signal: Maharashtra CM urges citizens, political parties to avoid crowding during festivals

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the citizens and political parties to avoid crowds during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the wake of rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. He flagged the sudden spike Kerala is witnessing after Onam celebrations ended and warned Maharashtra might face a similar fate "Kerala is seeing a spike of 30,000 cases daily. This is a danger signal and if we don't take it seriously, Maharashtra will have to pay a heavy price," he said on Monday.

Maharashtra’s daily tally of cases has been stable for quite some time now but capital city of Mumbai has been witnessing a sudden surge, the city reported 495 cases on Sunday, the highest since July 15.

The state is gearing up for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which is set to start later this week and Thackeray has cautioned citizens to avoid crowds and abide by proper Covid-19 preventative norms as cases rose after celebrations concluded last year. "There was a surge in Covid-19 cases after festivals last year. I request all to avoid crowding. Wearing a face mask is important even after vaccination," he said on Sunday during an interaction with doctors.

Thackeray urged political parties to prioritize the well-being of citizens as festivals can be celebrated later when the pandemic is under control. “We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases," Thackeray said in a statement. "Who would like to impose restrictions on festivals and religious programmes? But people's lives are important," he added.

"We have to avoid crowding...have patience. We should not be required to close the places which have been opened up now," he said, adding, "people should know that the enemy is yet not completely defeated...the thick tail is still there."

Thackeray also warned political parties for demanding temples be reopened across the state. "Do not agitate for reopening of temples but do it against Covid-19," he said on Sunday without naming any particular political outfit.

His remarks came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested against the closure of temples in the state. In October of last year Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had written a letter to Thackeray criticising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s decision to keep temples closed as the state was reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worship time and again or have you suddenly turned ‘secular’ yourselves, the term you hated?” Koshyari had written.

Thackeray hit back at the governor for his comments in a letter. “Do you mean that opening up religious places is Hindutva, and not opening them means being secular? Secularism is a crucial base of the oath you took as Governor. Do you not believe it?” the chief minister had written.

Thackeray also gave a roadmap for relaxing Covid-19 norms in the state, asserting that restrictions will be eased on the basis of oxygen availability, he requested individuals to abide by proper norms, noting that citizens can help prevent or invite a 'third wave' of the pandemic.