‘If we open them…’: Uddhav Thackeray on protests seeking reopening of religious places

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned against calls being made to reopen places of worship and other establishments across the state, saying that if these are reopened, then the state government may have to close them again in case the Covid-19 situation becomes worse.

Also Read | Maharashtra: BJP targets Shiv Sena over temples reopening

“I request people not to protest for the reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against Covid-19,” news agency ANI quoted the Maharashtra chief minister as saying. “Some people are in hurry to reopen some establishments. I request them to wait for some time because we don’t want to open these places and then close again if the situation gets worse,” he further said.

I request people not to protest for reopening of temples and other places. If you want to protest, protest against Corona: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/ArMk8JOhx8 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Thackeray made these remarks during an interaction with doctors from across the state, in a meeting which was attended by members of the state’s task force on Covid-19 as well. His observations come in the backdrop of protests staged earlier this week by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking reopening of temples and other places of worship.

Also Read | BJP stages protests today seeking reopening of places of worship in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has cited a letter by the Union government behind its decision to close religious places. The Union health ministry had asked it to restrict religious activities and public celebrations during the festive season amid fears of a potential third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Also Read | 3rd wave at doorstep: Task force on Mumbai’s Covid-19 case surge

Thus far, Maharashtra has recorded 6,482,117 cases of Covid-19, with its cumulative infection tally being the highest in the country. Over the last few days, daily cases here have been above 4000, but less than 5000. On Saturday, 4130 people tested positive while 64 patients lost their lives, according to a health department bulletin.