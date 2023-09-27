Ketamine, viagra case: Drug lord Kailash Rajput’s brother arrested in Vasai

Mumbai: The crime branch on Tuesday arrested drug lord Kailash Rajput’s brother Kamal Rajput in connection with the seizure of 15 kilograms of Ketamine and 23,000 tablets of Viagra worth ₹8 crore from a Andheri-based courier firm in March. Kamal was arrested in Vasai and is the ninth person taken into custody. According to the police, the contraband material and the banned medicine were being smuggled to Australia and the United Kingdom through couriers. The police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Danish Mulla, another accused, and Kailash who have several cases registered against them related to drug peddling (HT PHOTO)

“The call detail record and technical evidence showed that Kamal was in touch with other arrested accused and his brother who has fled abroad,” a police officer from the anti-extortion cell (ACE), said. He was produced before a court and remanded in police custody till September 30.

In March, during the raid, the police arrested accused Vijay Rane and Mohammad Aasim Mohammad Ibrahim Shaikh. The duo were into courier services and ran an office under the name ‘Shree Swami Samarth advertisement’ in Andheri East. During the investigation, the police officials unearthed that the accused procured Ketamine from Gujarat.

In May, the AEC arrested wanted accused Ali Asgar Shirazi from Mumbai airport when he was trying to flee to Dubai and was not aware that the agency had issued an LOC against him after his alleged role surfaced during the interrogation of other accused, the officer said, adding, “Shirazi is the main link in the case, and he too was in touch with Kailash, the main supplier.”

Subsequently, after interrogating the arrested accused, the police traced and picked up the other five accused for their alleged involvement in the drug racket.

Lakhmi Gautam, joint commissioner of the police (crime branch) said that the accused had been supplying Ketamine to Australia and the UK for a long time and had smuggled at least 10 kilograms of ketamine every month.

