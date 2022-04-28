Kharghar Turbhe Link Road will reduce travel time by 30 minutes
City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to construct Kharghar Turbhe Link Road (KTLR) that will include a tunnel through the hills that separate the two regions.
The road will reduce the travel time for motorists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to Kharghar by 30 minutes.
The CIDCO board that approved the project has sent it to the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) for approval. The estimated ₹1,300Cr project had earlier been planned by MSRDC on a toll model. However, later they suggested that CIDCO take up the project. CIDCO is expected to get the requisite government, environment and other permissions for the project in a year with the actual construction expected to be done in two to three years.
KTLR will start from Turbhe and head to Kharghar via Juinagar cutting through the hills, and will enable motorists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to reach Kharghar directly, bypassing the other areas that they now have to take via the Sion-Panvel Highway, Thane-Belapur Road and Palm Beach Road. It will help save the travel time from 40 minutes to 10 minutes with the distance reducing by from the present 15km to just 5km. It will also save fuel and money apart from reducing the load on the Sion-Panvel Highway.
CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “CIDCO has decided to implement KTLR with elevated or grade-level approaches for direct connectivity between Turbhe and Kharghar International Corporate Park. The road will be of four lanes and 5.49km long, while the tunnel will be of 1.763km. The Detailed Project Report has already been prepared by MSRDC.”
Stressing that the environment norms would be adhered to, Mukherjee said, “This project will need forest, environment and other clearances that we shall obtain before we commence the work. Once the State gives its concurrence, CIDCO will proceed to appoint a design expert for peer review of the DPR, conduct tree census and get other clearances from the Ministry of Environment and Forest.”
He expressed that the project would improve the overall connectivity in Navi Mumbai.
-
Ulhasnagar civic body urged to join in Waldhuni River cleanliness drive
The Waldhuni River Conservation Samiti (Waldhuni Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti), an NGO cleaning the Waldhuni River in Ambernath region, has asked the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to initiate cleaning work of the river that flows in Ulhasnagar region. The representatives of the NGO met the UMC commissioner and asked the civic body to join the drive.
-
In two months, Thane Police, Child Protection Unit reunite 18 runaway children with families
A 12-year-old boy staying in Jalna, nine hours' drive from Mumbai, ran away from his home and reached Kalyan station but did not know how to go back home. He ran away only because his parents scolded him for playing cricket and not studying or attending school regularly. The Child Protection Unit was informed about the boy. It swung into action and found him in two days and reunited him with his family.
-
New Veterans’ Node at Southern Command to address concerns
A Veterans' Node has been created at headquarters Southern Command unit run canteen complex. The aim of this node is to provide a single point access to the veterans of Pune Station for addressing their concerns. It's a complex with tailor made workstations to facilitate easy access and to expeditiously provide information of various benefits and entitlements. The Southern Star fraternity reaffirms its commitment to the cause of veterans and their well-being.
-
After poll debacle, Punjab Congress to be revamped: Warring
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said on Thursday that the party would be revamped at state and district levels to infuse new life in it after the assembly poll debacle. Without naming anyone, he said that certain leaders considered themselves superior but no one was above the party. He also advised his party men against adopting ugly tactics to rise to powerful positions. “Let your work speak for you,” he said.
-
Spice of Life | A look back at times of pens, nibs and writing
When I started schooling more than seven decades ago, great emphasis was laid on good handwriting. Senior class students wrote on paper with factory-made pens, specifically designed to take on different replaceable nibs. Different nibs were used for different purposes. Beverly nib was used for general writing, while, Proper English was written with a nib called G Nib. For English writing practice, the notebook pages had four lightly printed horizontal lines to guide the writer.
