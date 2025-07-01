Kumbh mela, Gadchiroli mining authorities to have overriding powers, bills tabled

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government on Monday tabled two ordinances for the formation of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority and the Gadchiroli District Mining Authority in the state assembly. The ordinances, which grant sweeping powers to the two authorities, will be converted into separate legislations once they are approved by the legislative assembly and the legislative council. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with deputy chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar (@CMOMaharashtra)

A total of six ordinances were tabled in the assembly on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature. Ordinances require approval from both the houses of the legislature to be converted into separate laws.

The state government had decided to enact a special law for the formation of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, which will oversee the Simhasta Kumbh Mela scheduled to commence in Nashik in October 2026.

According to the bill tabled in the assembly on Monday, the authority will have the power to override all existing laws and no court will have jurisdiction to entertain any suit/ proceeding against any of its actions or orders.

Section 12 of the bill grants the authority powers to levy fees and service charges within the Kumbh Mela area towards entry of persons, vehicles and goods and towards registration of any business, trade or profession.

Section 17 gives the authority powers to punish those who are found obstructing or failing to comply with its directions, with a jail term of up to one year or a fine or both.

“No courts shall have the jurisdiction to entertain any suit or proceedings in respect of anything done, any action taken, orders made, directions or instructions issued by the authority, chairperson and Kumbh Mela commissioner, in pursuance of any powers conferred by or under this act,” section 20 of the bill says.

“The provisions of this act and orders issued or made thereunder shall have effect notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in any other law,” says section 21 of the bill.

The Gadchiroli District Mining Authority (GDMA) constituted to develop the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district as a new steel manufacturing hub, has been given similar legal immunity.

According to the bill tabled in the assembly, the authority has the power to make rules and regulations which it deems necessary for exercising its powers and discharging its duties.

“No suit, prosecution or other legal proceeding shall lie against any member of the authority or the executive committee constituted under this ordinance for anything done or any action taken in good faith under this act,” the bill says.

The bill gives immense powers to the GMDA for curbing any difficulties.

“...the government may, as occasion arises, by order, published in the official gazette, do anything not inconsistent with the provisions of this Act, which appears to it to be necessary or expedient for the purpose of removing the difficulty,” the bill says.